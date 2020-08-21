OSSAA won't delay start of football season

According to Executive Director David Jackson, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association took a hard look at pushing back the 2020 high school football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately decided that and other fall sports should proceed as planned.
“Lots of research went into that decision,” Jackson said during a 30-minute Zoom meeting with the media earlier this week. “We paid attention to the numbers we have, the information we’ve gotten from public health officials and, yes, we paid attention to what is going on at the collegiate football level.”
Jackson said plenty of research continues going into the decision to continue playing. The OSSAA is consulting with local health professionals and the individual schools, all who deem if steps are done properly, sports can continue for now.
The OSSAA looked at moving Classes 6A-5A football back and then moving all football back, but it didn’t see any data showing that moving football back would make it safer to play as to starting on time.
In Texas, the University Interscholastic League has pushed back the start of the 6A-5A high school football season until September
Jackson said many Oklahoma school administrators felt waiting a few weeks was no guarantee that the effects of the coronavirus would lessen.
“A lot of (school) officials recognized that and preferred to go forward as best we can and manage the interruptions as they come up,” he said.
Jackson warned that if things worsen during the pandemic, everything could change.
“We sent a message to our schools that this could change at any time,” he said. “Next week might be different, based on the information we get, but we felt at this time that it’s best that we give our kids a chance to participate.”
Jackson said the OSSAA won’t mandate mask-wearing during the regular season but urges fans to wear them anyway. He said the OSSAA will likely require masked fans during playoff contests.
