OSSAA votes to cancel summer dead period

UPDATE: Ada High co Athletic Director and head girls basketball coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News late Tuesday that she was happy with the OSSAA's decision to do away with the dead period.
"I think all of the local athletes had a long enough dead period during the shelter in place time," Jennings said.
Jennings said it will be up to each individual athletic program to have their players work out during the nine-day dead period or take that time off.
"Some have decided to use it and some have not," she said. "We will work out during Phase 3 of the pan given to us by our administration."
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has decided high school athletes have missed enough already.
The OSSAA voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the nine-day 2020 summer dead period, scheduled to run June 27 through July 5. With the vote, school facilities will remain open and coaches will be able to have contact with athletes.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson and board members agreed there was no need to have mandated rest for players after a nearly three-month hiatus from sports.
“We’ve talked about this at length, and given the circumstances that our students were under at the end of the spring, we felt like the dead period, as scheduled, probably takes away from what we’re trying to accomplish,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson said.
Fall ball
Jackson is also remaining optimistic that fall sports and activities will be able to go on as scheduled.
The board approved the calendar for the 2020-21 school year but also will include that events are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackson said the OSSAA will schedule a special board meeting later this month or early July to present a special policy to the board that addresses what will happen if fall sports are interrupted because of the pandemic.
The OSSAA held a special board meeting on May 22, and the board voted 7-6 against a proposition to rekindle high school sports with the OSSAA’s proposed three-phase plan for schools.
Schools were able to begin athletic activities immediately instead of June 1 and didn’t have to have any precautions in place. Most large districts across the state waited to begin summer workouts until Monday and came together to come up with their own safety guidelines that mirrored the OSSAA’s rejected plan.
Practice for cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball begins on July 15, while football practice begins Aug. 10 across the state.
Money matters
The loss of winter-sport state championships and all springs sports had a huge financial impact on the OSSAA.
Jackson announced the OSSAA lost $175,000 in May because of the mass cancellations. Total revenue losses came to about $620,000.
With the financial picture not stable, the board voted to forgo staff raises for the 2020-21 school year, though board president Cecilia Robinson-Woods said they could discuss salaries more after fall activities when the financial picture becomes more clear.
Dividing baseball
A petition calling for dividing fall baseball schools from football-playing schools in spring baseball was presented to the board. The petition was “by many spring baseball schools’ coaches and administrators that play football,” said Grant Gower, OSSAA director of baseball championships, in an email statement to the Muskogee Phoenix.
The motion to establish a committee, which was formed on the subject in 2014 but with no action taken, was passed 13-1 with Jerry Needham of Oktaha the lone no vote. Oktaha plays fall baseball.
Gower said he would be involved with the committee’s formulation with input from administrators and coaches.
