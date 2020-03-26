OSSAA vote follows decision by state board of education

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officially ended the 2019-20 high school sports season Thursday morning.
In a unanimous vote (13-0), the board of directors approved executive director David Jackson's recommendation to cancel the Classes 6A-2A state basketball tournaments and all spring activities. This comes following Wednesday's State Department of Education ruling that ended all extracurricular activities at public schools.
The state basketball tournaments were postponed March 12, only hours before tipoffs were scheduled at 10 sites across the state.
The next high school sporting events in Oklahoma will be in August when the 2020-21 school year begins. Spring sports include baseball, golf, slowpitch softball, soccer, tennis and track. Spring football practice and camps are also canceled.
"It's disheartening to allow those teams that have worked really hard to get to the state tournament to not have a chance to play in it," OSSAA executive director David Jackson said Wednesday. "For a lot of people, that's a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment."
This will be the first year that Oklahoma has not crowned state champions in boys basketball in all classes since 1918 and first for girls since 1934, when the activity was voted out of existence for a year.
