OSSAA says school facilities should remain closed through May

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Executive Director David Jackson said school facilities should remain closed through June 1 Monday morning in a letter emailed to athletic directors across the state.
“Even though our state has started the “re-opening” process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1. This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health-care professionals and the other national sports and activities governing bodies,” the letter read.
That date gives the organization, which is the governing body of high school athletics in Oklahoma, a gauge to determine when it’s safe for high school athletics to return.
“As the official close of the school year draws near, we are receiving an increased number of calls regarding summer activities, what will be allowed and not allowed for the students, coaches and directors,” Jackson said. “While we felt that it was important to establish statewide guidance for activities during the school year regarding the COVID-19 situation, we feel that it is equally important to provide some guidance for the start of our summer activities.”
Jackson said the OSSAA is working hard to prevent delays in the fall athletic schedules.
“Based on the information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and/or add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations,” he said. “Our focus has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall.”
The OSSAA voted to cancel the Classes 6A-2A state basketball tournaments and all spring activities on March 26.
