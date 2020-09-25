OSSAA rules that games canceled due to COVID-19 won't count as forfeits

Last week, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted to not hold games canceled due to COVID-19 issues against football and fastpitch softball teams.
The amended policy states that if a team is forced to miss a district contest because of coronavirus-related issues and it’s still in school, whether that’s distance learning or in-class, it would no longer have to forfeit the district contest and it would be considered a nongame.
Previous wording said a team who couldn’t play in a district contest would be forced to forfeit unless its entire school district was closed, not allowing distance or in-person learning.
The new policy will impact district contests for the remainder of the school year. A school district’s superintendent will have to inform OSSAA executive director David Jackson if their school is unable to play a district contest because of COVID-related issues. If that happens, the contest will be considered a nongame.
The district standings for that district would be determined using the following criteria: 1. Total number of district wins. (The number of wins only in district play, not a won/loss percentage.); 2. head-to-head results; 3. average number of marginal points in district play; 4. lot.
Schools are encouraged to try and play all of their district contests if possible.
