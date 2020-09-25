OSSAA rules that games canceled due to COVID-19 won't count as forfeits

Jacob Fires (77) of Stratford and Brayden Griffith (9) of Allen meet at midfield for a coin flip during a matchup earlier this year. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has now ruled that any district game in football or fastpitch softball that is canceled due to COVID-19 will be counted as a nongame instead of a forfeit.

Last week, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted to not hold games canceled due to COVID-19 issues against football and fastpitch softball teams.

The amended policy states that if a team is forced to miss a district contest because of coronavirus-related issues and it’s still in school, whether that’s distance learning or in-class, it would no longer have to forfeit the district contest and it would be considered a nongame.

Previous wording said a team who couldn’t play in a district contest would be forced to forfeit unless its entire school district was closed, not allowing distance or in-person learning.

The new policy will impact district contests for the remainder of the school year. A school district’s superintendent will have to inform OSSAA executive director David Jackson if their school is unable to play a district contest because of COVID-related issues. If that happens, the contest will be considered a nongame.

The district standings for that district would be determined using the following criteria: 1. Total number of district wins. (The number of wins only in district play, not a won/loss percentage.); 2. head-to-head results; 3. average number of marginal points in district play; 4. lot.

Schools are encouraged to try and play all of their district contests if possible.

