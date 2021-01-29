OSSAA releases health and safety protocols for basketball, wrestling postseasons

Oklahoma’s postseasons for high school basketball and wrestling are poised to look much different this spring.
Fewer fans, unique state-tournament schedules and uniform health and safety protocols headline the changes coming.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released their guidelines for its 2021 basketball playoffs and wrestling postseason on Wednesday.
While the OSSAA is still exploring how it will handling scheduling for its state basketball tournaments, it will implement consistent protocols for its district, regional and area-round games. Basketball playoff host sites are expected to adhere to the OSSAA’s minimum mandates and have the freedom to enforce stricter guidelines, but notice will be given to participating schools if they do.
The OSSAA’s minimum protocol includes: required facial coverings/masks, social distancing (which extends to student groups), host sites will be cleaned between all contests and sessions, and seating will assigned to ensure capacity restrictions.
The same mandates will apply for wrestling’s regionals, state and dual state tournaments.
In order for schools to properly clean their facilities in between games, the stands will be cleared after each contest. The only exception will be for consecutive games between the same schools.
The OSSAA also reports only 10 spirit squad members will be allowed per school and are required to wear a mask at playoff basketball games.
Tickets for basketball’s district, regional and area-round tournaments will be available for $7. State-tournament tickets will be $10. Ticket holders will be able to re-enter the arena for the second game of a two-game session by presenting a ticket stub after the site is cleaned.
Sessions will broken up by afternoon and evening with the first session scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. tipoff times. The evening session will include games at 6 and 8 p.m. All tipoff times will be set by the OSSAA.
Similar to the OSSAA’s football playoff guidelines, basketball teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will forfeit their spot and their opponent will automatically advance to the next scheduled round of the postseason.
As for wrestling, tickets for regionals will be available to purchase for spectators with vouchers, which will be distributed to participating schools, for $7 per session.
Oklahoma City’s State Fairgrounds Arena will exclusively sale its tickets online for the state tournament, as will Enid’s Stride Bank Event Center for dual state, at $10 per session.
The format for wrestling’s individual and dual state tournaments will also differ.
All classes will complete their tournaments in one day, starting with the girls wrestling state tournament on Feb. 25.
The Class 4A and 5A boys state tournament will take place Feb. 26 and the 3A and 6A boys on Feb. 27, while Class 4A and 5A’s dual state tournaments will come March 12 with 3A and 6A to follow on Mach 13.
The days will be broken up into two sessions.
