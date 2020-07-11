OSSAA hopes fall sports can go on as planned

As of right now, high school fall sports in Oklahoma will go on as planned. However, nothing is set in stone due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association plans to play all fall sports, including football, in the coming months. But those activities could be moved to the spring if needed.
“It is doable, especially if we get news that doing anything in the fall isn’t a good idea, then we’re looking at developing a plan to play our fall activities in the spring,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson told The Oklahoman on Friday.
Practices for cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball are set to begin July 15 and those will go on with the schedule as is, according to Jackson. The plan remains to begin football practice on Aug. 10.
Jackson said the OSSAA is working on developing contingency plans to prepare for possible interruptions to the fall schedule.
“We want to have our activities in some form this year. That may mean our activities are shortened or we may delay the beginning of the fall activities. We may not play district games in some of our activities,” he explained. “Lots of different scenarios that we’re trying to put together to be able to provide our activities in the safest manner we can. We’re going to give every effort to provide the activities in some form.”
On Thursday, New Mexico’s high school athletics association voted to move football and soccer to the spring.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 596 new coronavirus cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 19,092.
