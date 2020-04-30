OSSAA hopeful fall sports go on as planned

OKLAHOMA CITY — During a meeting last week, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association officials said they were hopeful high school fall sports such as cross-country, fall baseball and fastpitch softball can begin as scheduled.
Preseason practice for fall sports is set to begin July 15, with the first regular-season games in those sports as early as Aug. 12. But many still fear the pandemic will disrupt the schedule.
“We hope we can start (the fall sports) as scheduled, but we know that may not be the case,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson said. “So we are looking at different options to start all activities for when the experts give us the OK to bring people back together.”
The resuming of summer activities is even murkier. Things like 7-on-7 tournaments and offseason conditioning for football and summer leagues for basketball are still up in the air.
Jackson said he hopes to disseminate information to member schools for when those activities might resume as quickly as possible, “whether that’s May 15 or June 15.”
Jackson said the plan is to waive the summer dead period, running June 27-July 5, to allow an extra week for summer activities. But such an action would require board approval.
