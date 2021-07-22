OSP to host Monster Truckz this weekend

Monster Truckz will be steamrolling into the Oklahoma Sports Park this weekend with four different shows.
The first performance of the Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour is 7 p.m. Friday. That will be followed by 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. events on Saturday with a final performance at 2 p.m Sunday.
Event organizers said it’s a 90-minute show you don’t want to miss.
“This is the must-see, exhilarating family event of the year,” a Garden Motorsports press release said. “This is an all-new, action-packed one and a half hour car-crushing, mind-crushing experience of a lifetime. This adrenaline-filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind-boggling jumps all while pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction.”
Fans will also be able to see motorcycles jump 75 feet in the air, the Human Cannonball Mikey Mayhem launched across the dirt track in feats that will bring you to the edge of your seat.
Fans can visit “The Pit Party” free and learn all the inner workings of the giant Monster Truckz. Photos with the drivers, who describe the physics of driving these Massive mechanical beasts, will also be available. The pit opens two hours before the start of the show.
Children are also encouraged to visit the Kids Fun Zone where everyone can ride in a real Monster Truck, play on a big truck slide or enter a bounce house.
Tickets are still available at: tickets.MonsterTruckz.com. Free children’s tickets are available on the website or on the Monster Truckz Facebook page.
The Oklahoma Sports Park is located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W.
