The Oklahoma Sports Park has announced its partnership with the new group, the Mid-America Factory Stocks, effective for the 2022 racing season.
“We are excited to announce and be a part of the new Mid America Factory Stocks,” according to the announcement posted on the Oklahoma Sports Park Facebook page. “10 Tracks are now united for the good of the sport.”
Other tracks included in the new Factory Stock merger include Caney Valley Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Enid Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Salina Highbanks Speedway, Thunderbird Speedway and Tulsa Speedway.
“What started as a pipe dream quickly turned to reality as 10 area tracks recently got together and hashed out a unified set of rules for Factory Stocks,” the announcement said. “With all these tracks onboard, we feel that this will be good for the tracks and fans but most importantly the racers.”
According to the release, the Mid-America Factory Stocks’s two primary goals were to stabilize the rules for the Factory Stock class and to keep the cost down as much as possible for the racers.
“Oftentimes in years past, different track rules were similar but all used different verbiage which made things confusing — plus many times each track had a rule or rules that were slightly different and it made it hard for drivers to go to other tracks without changing multiple things on their cars,” the release explained. “With the new Mid-America Factory Stock Association of Tracks, all tracks will have a common set of rules that you can find at MidAmericaFactoryStocks.com or at each individual track’s website.”
The only thing that will differ from track to track now will be RPM limits for different engine packages(because of track size/characteristics) and those will be clearly listed on each track’s website and at MidAmericaFactoryStocks.com, the release said.
“Another goal of this association was to create long-term stability for the class. While we did work out a process for rule changes if the need arises, our desire is to move year to year without any rule changes.”
The Mid-America Factory Stocks organizers said in the release that each track involved will have a “Crown Jewel” event each season. Those races will have an increased purse and will award season points. A Mid-America Factory Stock champion will be named at the end of each season.
For more information, contact George Welch, the owner of the Oklahoma Sports Park, or visit the Mid-America Factory Stock website at www.midamericafactorystocks.com.
