At least $600 will be up for grabs during the Factory Stock Feature Race tonight at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors Fatboyz Concrete and Sonny’s Grocery in Coalgate, the Factory Stock winner will receive $600. If 15 drivers or more enter the race, that number will increase to $700 to win.
It will also be Fan Appreciation Night at Oklahoma Sports Park’s dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 11-15 and senior citizens. Kids ages 10 and under get free admission to the races.
Pit passes are available for $30 per person.
———o———
Following are the up-to-date point standings for the Oklahoma Sports Park during the 2022 season:
FACTORY STOCK
1. Jeremiah Golden, Coalgate 163
2. Chris Wilson 163
3. James Wilson, Macomb 140
4. Makayla Chambers, Holdenville 139
5. Colten Courtney, Atoka 92
E MODS
1. Gavin Mullins, Ada 177
2. Kacie Buntin, Davis 122
3. Shancie Courtney, Atoka 72
4. Tyler King, Newcastle 56
5. Nathan Simon, Ada 42
SPORT MODS
1. Tyler Krag, Newcastle 180
2. Jason Self, Wapanucka 29
STREET STOCK
1. Mark Mullins, Ada 166
2. Ron Brown, OKC 153
3. Gary Stephens, OKC 149
4. Rachel Harper, Yukon 148
5. Jay Sale, Bethany 90
PURE STOCK
1. Stormi Courtney, Atoka 166
2. Robby Scroggins, Davis 156
3. Leedale Austreng, Wellston 98
4. Richard Scroggins, Ada 98
5. Kevin Scroggins 84
