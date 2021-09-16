STONEWALL — When Stonewall High School graduate Kaitlinn Osborne was attending East Central University and getting her degree in Biology back in 2016, she figured she would be a physical therapist by now.
However, during her final semester at ECU, she felt drawn to become an educator. And that’s exactly what she did.
“I felt the Lord calling me on a different path. He was calling me to become a teacher,” Osborne told The Ada News.
She was hired as a high school science teacher by her alma mater in 2017. This fall, she had another opportunity fall in her lap. Stonewall superintendent Greg Lovelis and the administration told Osborne they were mulling over the decision to start the school’s first-ever cross country program and wanted her to become the first cross country head coach.
“When the process started for Stonewall to establish a cross country team, they presented me with an opportunity to become the head coach. I took it into careful consideration, and I knew that it was an opportunity that I did not want to pass up,” she said. “I am very thankful that I said yes to this opportunity. I am loving every minute of it,” she said.
Osborne starting getting into running shortly after she graduated in 2012 and the Stonewall administration figured she’d the perfect candidate to run the brand new cross country program.
“After I graduated from high school, I started running and I fell in love with it. I have run several 5Ks and a half marathon. My friends and colleagues knew about my love for running and fitness,” she said.
Osborne and her team made more history when the Longhorns and Lady Longhorns competed in their first-ever meet last Saturday at the 2021 Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational held at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee. She probably couldn’t have picked a much tougher first-meet-ever. Stonewall was one of the smallest schools competing in the Class 2A-4A Division. The girls 2-mile run featured 130 participants and the boys included 159 competitors.
“This course was challenging, to say the least, but no one on this team backed down from the challenge. They all came out to compete. They all showed a lot of grit, determination, and mental toughness. They all did great and finished strong,” Osborne said. “I truly believe that every single one of them can look back and say that they didn’t give up, gave their absolute best effort, and had nothing left in the tank when they passed the finish line.”
The Lady Longhorns had two runners — both freshmen — finish in the Top 20. Carlee Gayler placed 15th in 14:02.20 and Lilly Wyche finished in the No. 20 spot with a time of 14:15.49.
Other members of the SHS girls team that competed at OBU included freshman Kadyn Sutton and freshman Jakobi Worcester.
The top Longhorn runner in the boys race was senior Parker Wright, who clocked in at 23:52.50. He was followed by sophomore Ashton Bierce (24:06.22), senior Conner LeFlore (27:05.18), junior Caleb Phelps (31:04.82), sophomore Levi Hayes (31:04.83), sophomore Mitchell Teel (31:20.34) and Jordan Tiger (43:00.00).
“We finished with several runners setting new personal records,” Osborne said. “I am so proud of each and every one of the runners on our team.”
Osborne said she expects her cross country teams to continue to improve at each meet. Stonewall is back in action Saturday at a meet hosted by North Rock Creek. The remaining schedule has stops at Silo (Sept. 21), Velma-Alma (Sept. 28), Norman (Oct. 2) and the ever-popular Byng Badlands meet (Oct. 14).
“This is just the beginning of cross country for Stonewall, but I know we have a bright season and future ahead. Once again, I am thankful to have the opportunity to play a role in establishing this sport at Stonewall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.