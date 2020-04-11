City of Ada Recreation Director Joe Neely is more than ready for things to get hoppin’ at The Hill.
However, the 2020 spring/summer softball leagues at the Ada Sports Complex — like sports events all across the state — have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The leagues were scheduled to begin on April 20 with preseason tournaments for all divisions, but opening day at the ballparks has now been pushed back until May 11 without a preseason tournament.
For now.
“Our fields are ready. The staff is ready. Everything is ready to go. We’re just waiting for the restrictions to be lifted, and we’ll be ready to play ball,” Neely told The Ada News earlier this week.
Divisions that will be played once the pandemic gets under control include T-Ball Minors (ages 3-4), T-Ball Majors (ages 5-6), Machine Pitch (ages 7-8), 10-and-Under (ages 9-10), 12-and-Under (ages 11-12) and 14-and-Under (ages 13-14).
City of Ada officials have shut down recreation activities until at least May 4.
“If they extend those restrictions, we’ll be on a week-to-week basis,” Neely said.
The summer softball seasons played at The Hill typically end around July 1. But due to the delay, teams could be playing well into that month.
“If we have to do that, we’ll do it. I think everyone will be OK with it. They’re just anxious to start playing ball when they can,” Neely said.
Team registration ended on Thursday, but individual players may sign up until the extended deadline of May 1.
Neely said he’s had plenty of folks contact him about the upcoming season and will keep the people involved as updated as possible until play can begin.
“I’ve been in communication with all of our coaches and sponsors, letting them know that when I get information, I’ll share it with them,” he said.
Neely said City of Ada Recreation employees are also ready to get to work. He said it takes approximately 20 workers on a given night at the ballpark.
Many residents have also inquired about the opening day for the Wintersmith and Glenpool water parks.
“Those are scheduled to open May 23, but again we just have to wait and see what happens,” Neely said.
The city of Ada employs over 80 workers at the two local swimming hot spots.
“All of our staff is ready to go to work. We’re just waiting for things to clear up,” Neely said. “Everybody wants things to go back to normal. We just have to wait until everything’s safe. We want to keep everybody safe and do what the experts are telling us to do.”
