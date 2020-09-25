One team will notch first win tonight in Lindsay

COALGATE — Tonight, The Coalgate Wildcats hit the road once again, this time bound for Lindsay for a matchup with the Leopards.
This game will be the seventh matchup between the two schools with the series record standing at three wins apiece.
Coalgate’s record stands 1-2 as visitors, with both losses occurring in the playoffs (58-14, 2014; 40-32, 2015) and the victory came in 2018 (50-27).
That 2018 game is remembered by many as an entire chapter in the Blade Horton highlight film when he set new school marks for single-game carries (42) and yards (364), Horton also tied the total for single-game touchdowns (seven).
The first game between the two schools was in 1941, with Coalgate winning 13-7. The next came in 1946, another Wildcat victory (39-6). The series went dormant until 2014 when the two programs met in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats continue to search for their first victory of the 2020 season after suffering losses to old rival Atoka (33-14), Antlers (28-15) and Valliant (34-14).
In both of the last two games, Coalgate appeared to be in good shape for a victory before letting the game slip away late. The Leopards also enter this game seeking their first win after falling to Purcell (35-28), Washington (28-0) and Pauls Valley (28-12).
