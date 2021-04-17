On to the postseason for Latta golfers

LATTA — It was another good week for the Latta High School boys golf team.
The Panthers placed second at Tuesday’s Lone Grove Invitational hosted by the Lake Murray Golf Course and then finished third at the Atoka Invitational on Thursday.
The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, now turn their attention to the postseason. Latta will be a part of the field at the 2A Qualifier at the Sapulpa Golf Course on April 27. Then it will be on to a Class 2A Regional on May 4 at a site to be determined.
Latta head coach Matt Bryant said he and his squad are looking forward to the playoffs.
“Over the last three tournaments, I have seen us become a better team. We have had three different guys lead us with the lowest score in those tournaments,” Bryant said. “We also had three different guys post personal bests in tournaments this year.”
Bryant said the Panthers’ ability to spread the wealth around makes them a tough out on the course.
“I think that is huge for us to know that if one guy isn’t playing their best on a certain day the other guys are there to back them up,” he said. “I’m excited heading into the postseason knowing what our guys are capable of and seeing their confidence grow as individuals and as a team.”
LONE GROVE
The host Longhorns — ranked No. 7 in Class 3A — won the team title with a score of 338 and Latta was a stroke behind and finished as runners-up with a score of 339. Walters was third with a 345 score followed by Tishomingo at 350, Lindsay at 372 and Plainview at 376.
Hunter Estep of Tishomingo won the medalist crown with a score of 77 and Latta’s Tristan Terpstra was second with a 79. Brody Newton of Lone Grove also shot a 79 and Seth Tucker of Linsday and Luke Odell of Turner both followed with 81s. Dax Edmonds of Walters and Crue Garrett of Velma Alma both shot 82 and tied for sixth place.
Other Latta results were Parker Pogue with an 83, Teegan Lancaster with an 88, Carter Dotson with an 89 and Camden Jones with a 117.
Stratford had a pair of golfers at the tournament. Ty Martin shot a 99 and Tommy Carotenuti followed with 122.
ATOKA
Lone Grove did it again, firing a team score of 328 to capture the team title at the Atoka Tournament. The host Wampus Cats were second at 332 and Latta finished third at 341. Sulphur ended up fourth at 371.
Cooper Harison of Atoka won the individual title with a score of 74. Fellow Wampus Cat Lyndon Burnett was second with a 76 and Brady Newton of Lone Grove was third at 77.
Latta’s Teegan Lancaster finished fourth with a 79 followed by Bliss Newton of Lone Grove with an 80.
Other Latta scores included Parker Pogue with an 83, Tristan Terpstra with an 85, Carter Dotson with a 94 and Clayton English with a 109.
The Coalgate Wildcats finished with a team score of 476. Their scorers were Braydon Barnes at 117, Kamdyn Douglas at 199 and both Patrick Kingston and Memphis Barnett at 120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.