The Latta Panthers punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Regional Tournament held Monday at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
The top-ranked Panthers finished behind their season-long nemesis and state title contender, Community Christian School. The fourth-rated Royals shot a two-round total of 308-311-619 while Latta followed with a 331-307—638.
However, the defending Class 2A state champions heated up in round two — the 307 was a season-low — and proved they could shoot well enough to win back-to-back state titles.
The Class 2A State Tournament is scheduled for May 8-9 at the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City. Latta is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. on May 8 for first-round action.
“That second 18 holes is exactly what we’ve been looking for,” said Latta boys golf coach Matt Bryant. “We will be excited going into state next week coming off our best round ever.”
Bryant said it will take more than just one round of that caliber to bring home the Class 2A gold this spring.
“Our guys know it is possible now, but it will take everyone’s best game though,” he said.
Unranked Kiefer finished third at the Ada regional with a score of 340-336—676. No. 14 Rejoice Christian came in fourth at 352-339—691 and No. 2 Tishomingo rounded out the Top 5 with a score of 341-360—701.
Collin Bond of Community Christian won the regional medalist crown after shooting a 72-73—145. Benton Manley of Regent Prep was a stroke behind at 72-74—146 and Gabe Tucker of Community Christian grabbed third place with a 73-75—148.
The Latta combo of Parker Pogue and Teegan Lancaster tied for fourth place with scores of 152. Bryant said Pogue edged his teammate in a playoff to claim the No. 4 spot.
Other LHS scores included Rhett Gray with an 85-78—163, Carter Dotson with an 86-85—171 and Sam Brown ended up with a score of 114-101—215.
A total of 72 players competed in the 2A Regional.
Last year Brice Wolff of Stroud won the Class 2A individual state championship with a three-round score of 70-69-75—214.
———o———
Monday, May 1
BOYS
Class 2A Regional
Oak Hills Golf & Country Club
Team Standings
1. Community Christian 308-311—619
2. LATTA 331-307—638
3. Kiefer 340-336—676
4. Rejoice Christian 352-339—691
5. Tishomingo 341-360—701
6. Keys 367-357—724
7. Pawnee 357-370—727
8. Hobart 377-379—756
9. Regent Prep 378-387—765
(tie) Silo 384-381—765
11. Caney 407-389—796
12. Wesleyan Christian 416-413—829
Top 10 Individuals
1. Collin Bond, CCS 72-73—145
2. Benton Manley, Regent Prep 72-74—146
3. Gabe Tucker, CCS 73-75—148
4. Parker Pogue, Latta 81-71—152
(tie) Teegan Lancaster, Latta 79-73—152
6. Cooper Hardison, Caney 74-80—154
7. Will Whorton, CCS 75-80—155
(tie) Hunter Estep, Tishomingo 75-80—155
(tie) Max Coulter, Rej Christian 78-77—155
10. Christian Young, Silo 82-78—160
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 81-71—152
Teegan Lancaster 79-73—152
Rhett Gray 85-78—163
Carter Dotson 86-85—171
Sam Brown 114-101—215
