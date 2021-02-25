On to area tournament for Tupelo boys

VARNUM — The Tupelo High School boys basketball team appeared to be on the brink of elimination, trailing Pontotoc Conference foe Calvin by five early in the fourth quarter of their Class B Regional Tournament consolation championship contest Tuesday at Varnum High School.
However, the Tigers had other plans.
Tupelo finished the game on an impressive 22-8 run and stormed past the Bulldogs on the way to a 47-37 victory.
The Tigers improved to 7-9 on the year and will face No. 8 Battiest in a Class B Area Tournament at 8 p.m. tonight at Byng High School’s Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
“I’m really proud of our resolve these past two weeks. We won this game on the defensive end and on the boards,” said veteran Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Calvin grabbed an early 10-5 lead before Tupelo rallied to slice the CHS advantage to 16-15 by halftime.
The Bulldogs still led 29-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Offensively in the fourth (quarter), we made smart decisions with the basketball and obviously hit some key timely shots. We handled their press and the ball much better in the second half,” Weller said.
Senior Bentley Bills hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the Tupelo offense with 15 points. Cody Airington was next with 13 and Dalton O’Dell also reached double figures with 10. Harley Davidson chipped in seven points for the Tigers.
Champ Florie drained four 3-point shots and scored 15 points to led Calvin. Brennen Griffin followed with 10 points and Jacobie Lacy was next with seven.
The Bulldogs finished their season at 13-14.
