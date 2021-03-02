LATTA — The 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs held Calera to a single point in the third quarter en route to a 39-27 win Saturday in a Class 2A Regional Tournament consolation championship game inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 19-4 on the year and now head to Chickasha to compete in a Class 2A Area Tournament. Stratford will face Merritt at 6 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
In a boys consolation title game, Stratford held off Calera 44-43 to advance to the area tournament. The Bulldogs, now 15-9, will face No. 20 Hobart at 8 p.m. Thursday at Chickasha High School
GIRLS
Stratford 39, Calera 27
The Lady Bulldogs led just 9-8 after one quarter and carried a 21-17 lead into the halftime break. However, Stratford outscored Calera 7-1 in the third quarter to make it 28-18 and gain some breathing room.
The Lady Bulldogs made 6-of-10 free throws in the fourth period to keep Calera at bay.
Abbi Phelps led a balanced SHS offense with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Standout Jaedyn Getman was limited to just three points in the first half and finished with nine. Lundyn Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers and also scored nine for the Lady Bulldogs. Kourtney Willingham followed with eight points. Anderson and Willingham also hit a pair of triples.
Oddly enough, Stratford’s 21 first-half points all came on seven 3-point makes.
Mykal Carlton and Rae Hill both scored seven points to pace Calera.
BOYS
Stratford 44, Calera 43
Nakni Anna of Calera missed a contested runner in the lane as time was running out and Stratford got the rebound and ran out the final four seconds of the game to preserve the win.
Caleb Miller’s bucket in the paint with 14 seconds left had put the local Bulldogs up by one.
Calera held a 9-7 edge after the first quarter before Stratford used an 11-7 run to take an 18-16 halftime lead.
Calera then used a big 16-7 third-quarter volley to put Stratford in a 32-24 hole.
Stratford rallied with a 19-11 run in the fourth period.
“Playing four games in six days, you expected it to get a little ugly,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “We were just able to make enough plays in the fourth to get the win. I’m very proud of the determination everyone had to get this win today.”
Miller led the SHS offense with 16 points and Brisyn Markovich followed with a dozen points and 11 rebounds. Payton Wood just missed double figures with nine.
Nolan Hall finished with four points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the locals.
Anna scored a game-best 20 points for Calera, while Bodie Smith followed with 11.
