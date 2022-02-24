BYNG — The Allen High School girls basketball team avenged an earlier playoff game by defeating Velma-Alma 36-26 in a Class A Regional Tournament consolation championship contest Saturday at Byng’s Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
The 18th-ranked Lady Mustangs improved to 18-6 on the year, while Velma-Alma saw its season end at 16-9. The Lady Comets had clipped Allen 37-34 in a Class A District Tournament title game on Feb. 12 in Allen.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s group advances to the Class A Area Tournament at Shawnee High School and will battle No. 15 Webbers Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.
Against the Lady Comets, Allen once again seized control thanks to a salty defensive effort.
“It was a great team win. We did a fantastic job defensively,” Slabaugh said.
Velma-Alma held a slim 10-8 lead after the first quarter but Allen used a 10-6 run in the second period to grab an 18-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Mustangs proceeded to limit Velma-Alma to just 10 points throughout the second half, including a 9-3 jaunt in the third quarter that pushed the AHS advantage to 27-19 heading into the final frame.
Stoney Cully scored nine points to pace a balanced Allen offense. Brooklyn Sanders was next with eight points, while fellow post player Maggie Yarbrough followed with seven.
Velma-Alma spent extra time defending AHS sharpshooter Kaylee Davis, who finished with a single point.
“They denied Kaylee the ball for the entire game. They started in her face and stayed there. I told her that her teammates would step up and they did,” Slabaugh said.
Ally Smith paced the Lady Comets with 10 points and Azya Pemberton followed with seven.
Slabaugh compared Webbers Falls to No. 6 Strother, who sent Webbers Falls to the loser’s bracket with a 56-50 win in a regional championship game at Quinton.
The Lady Mustangs also dropped a 53-34 decision to Strother in a Feb. 1 road game.
“They’re a lot like Strother. They have really good guards, some good surrounding players and a couple of good shooters. I don’t believe they’ll pressure quite as much as Strother does,” she said. “Our game with Strother was 35-31 going into the fourth quarter. We let them turn us over a little too much.”
Slabaugh said her group must cut down on mistakes like that to have success at the area tournament.
“We have to limit our turnovers,” she said. “Defensively, we’re usually really good. We need to put together some good offensive possessions. If we do that, I think we’ll have a good shot of winning that game (Webber Falls).”
