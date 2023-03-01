HARTSHORNE — The Latta High School boys basketball team recorded back-to-back wins at the Class 2A Regional Tournament in Hartshorne to claim the consolation championship.
First, the 15th-ranked Panthers knocked off local foe Coalgate 44-29 last Friday and then pushed past host Hartshorne 46-31 Saturday afternoon.
Latta improved to 14-15 on the year and is now scheduled to face No. 14 Rejoice Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 2A Area Tournament hosted by Wilburton High School.
Coalgate ended its season at 2-17 and Hartshorne ended up 6-16.
Latta 44, Coalgate 29
The Panthers used a 17-6 surge in the first quarter to take control early. Latta outscored the Wildcats 9-5 in the second period and led 26-11 going into the break.
Both teams scored 18 points each in the second half.
Cooper Coulson led Latta with 10 points, including one 3-pointer. No other LHS player hit double figures but a total of eight Panthers reached the scoring column.
Both Sam Brown and Hunter Price contributed eight points each. Parker Pogue, who sank two 3-pointers, and Lane Priest added six points apiece.
Tison Franklin led all scorers with 17 points for the Wildcats. He knocked down four 3-point shots. Tate Brown hit a pair of triples and scored eight points for Coalgate.
The Panthers made 13-of-14 free throws in the contest and the Wildcats were only 3-of-8 from the stripe.
Latta 46, Hartshorne 31
The Panthers shut out the Miners 13-0 in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference. Latta led 14-8 after one period and 27-8 at the half.
Hartshorne outscored Latta 23-19 over the final two frames.
In Latta’s big second-quarter run, Lane Priest and Sam Brown both scored five points and Parker Pogue drained a 3-pointer.
Brown ended up leading the LHS offense with 19 points. He made two 3-pointers and finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Nine of his points game in the fourth period.
Priest finished with 12 points and made two 3-pointers. Pogue chipped in five points.
Payden Battle and Brett Lindley led the Miners with seven points each.
Brown was the only Latta player to attempt a free shot. Hartshorne made just 5-of-11 attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.