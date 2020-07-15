Oklahoma's Perkins makes Bednarik Award watch list

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins enters the 2020 season as a contender for the Bednarik Award.
The honor, annually given to the nation’s best defensive player, released its preseason watch list on Monday. Perkins was one of 90 names recognized by the award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.
Perkins has developed into a reliable pass-rusher for the Sooners over the past two seasons. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last season and earned All-Big 12 second-team honors as a result.
The year before, Perkins earned a freshmen All-America selection from ESPN. He recorded eight tackles for loss and five sacks his debut season with the Sooners. He started seven of 14 games as a freshman before becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Perkins’ value to OU’s defense is unquestioned but he might not see the field right away this upcoming season. Perkins missed OU’s College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU last year due to suspension, which might extend into the 2020 season, according to reports.
If Perkins manages to produce a Bednarik Award-worthy season, he would be the first Sooner to win the award since Teddy Lehman.
Lehman is the only Sooners defender to win the award, receiving it in 2003.
Other notable names on the watch list include Oklahoma State’s Kolby Harvell-Peel, Texas’ Joseph Ossai and Cade Sterns, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig and Garret Wallow, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, Iowa State’s Greg Eisworth, Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert and West Virginia’s Darius Stills.
Tennessee’s Henry To’o To’o, whose Volunteers are scheduled to face the Sooners Sept. 12, is also on the list.
