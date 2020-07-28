Oklahoma's opener vs. Missouri State moved to Aug. 29

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 2020 football season will start sooner than expected.
OU athletics director Joe Castiglione announced OU’s Week 1 game against Missouri State will move from Sept. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 29. Both OU and Missouri State petitioned the NCAA to move the season opener.
“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” said Castiglione in a release.
“Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”
Missouri State athletics Kyle Moats also expressed his gratitude for OU’s collaborative efforts and the NCAA’s approval of the waiver request in a statement.
“The request was made purely for the safety and health of the student-athletes and will allow both teams two weeks to recover before their next games and adjust as necessary to the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic,” Moats said.
“We very much appreciate OU, specifically AD Joe Castiglione, and their efforts and communication throughout this process. I look forward to Aug 29 and the kickoff of the college football season for us in Norman.”
The change of date provides OU with a bye week between each of its nonconference games. Oklahoma is scheduled to face Tennessee on Sept. 12 in Norman and Army on Sept. 26 in West Point, New York.
Scheduling in college football has never been more fluid, but OU’s 2020 season would mark the first time since 2011 the program has had a bye the immediate week after its season opener. OU’s Aug. 29 date with Missouri State also marks the eighth time the program’s played a game during the month of August.
OU will announce broadcast information for the game in the coming weeks. And it will release potential safety protocols if fans are allowed at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OU’s game with Missouri State, a Football Championship Subdivision program, is hardly its most high-profile contest on its schedule. OU will be the biggest name, however, to play Aug. 29.
Week Zero’s other offerings include Southern Illinois at Kansas, Marshall at East Carolina, Idaho State at New Mexico and California-Davis at Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.