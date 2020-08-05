Oklahoma's game at Army canceled

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s highly anticipated trip to Army on Sept. 26 is officially canceled, the Army West Point athletics department announced Tuesday.
The cancelation follows the Big 12’s Monday decision to limit its member schools to one non-conference contest — required as a home game — this upcoming season.
“We are disappointed to lose Oklahoma from our schedule this season, however, we respect the Big 12’s difficult decision,” Army athletics director Mike Buddie said in a statement.
“I am saddened for our players, coaches, alumni and fans to miss out on what has been such a highly anticipated contest since it was first announced. Given the rapidly changing environment in college athletics, we’ve been working on numerous contingency plans in the event of decisions like this, and have already begun the process of finding a future date to host the Sooners.”
OU and Army originally agreed to a home-and-home series on Aug. 4, 2009. OU won the first meeting, played Sept. 22, 2018, in Norman, 28-21 in overtime.
The Sooners’ lone non-conference game left on their 2020 schedule is a Aug. 29 home date with Missouri State. OU and Tennessee’s clash in Norman, scheduled for Sept. 12, was canceled last week after the Southeastern Conference nixed all non-conference contests.
It is still unclear when OU will play Missouri State. The Big 12 plans to revise its schedule, but the league did not specify the week conference games will begin, which could impact the Sooners’ season opener.
“The start of conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games,” the league said in a press release.
As for OU making up the return trip to Army, the earliest the programs could reschedule is the 2025 season.
OU has its non-conference schedules booked for the 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026 seasons.
OU’s 2022 slate offers one free date with UTEP visiting Norman on Sept. 3, 2022, and at Nebraska on Sept. 17, but Army’s schedule already has 12 games.
OU has an open date in 2025, while Army only has 10 games scheduled for the season. The Sooners host Michigan and visit Temple, however, making it unlikely they would schedule two road non-conference games in the same season.
The last time the Sooners’ non-conference slate included two away games was 1999 when they traveled to Louisville and Notre Dame.
Based on OU’s scheduling trends, the earliest its game at Army could be rescheduled is more likely to be 2027, which currently features a home game against LSU and two free dates. Army only has seven games finalized for its 2027 season.
