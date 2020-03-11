Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue during spring game

NORMAN — Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue reveal will take place with Oklahoma’s annual Red-White Scrimmage as the backdrop.
OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that Mayfield’s anticipated statue unveiling will take place inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium some time during the spring game festivities April 18. The game kicks off at 5 p.m.
Riley said more details will be released later.
Mayfield’s statue will eventually join five others already in OU’s Heisman Park, which is just east of the stadium. Kyler Murray’s statue will be added at some point in the future as well.
Mayfield and Murray’s statues, according to the report of purchases included in OU’s board of regents agenda, are being produced by New Jersey-based Hanlon Sculpture Studio for $89,250 apiece.
• Coronavirus: OU was proactive about the spread of coronavirus, Riley said, by learning players’ spring break travel plans earlier than usual.
Players have been educated about the risks from the disease, specifically those brought on by leaving the country. Several players canceled a study abroad trip, Riley said.
“It’s a concerning time,” Riley said. “And the last thing you want is for something to change or a border to get shut down or a player to be exposed or not able to get back here. So we’re monitoring it, educating our guys. Give credit to our administration, everybody for kind of being on the front end of it.”
• Suspension update: Riley could not offer an update on the NCAA suspensions of Rhamondre Stevenson, Trejan Bridges and Ronnie Perkins.
The three players were reportedly suspended for testing positive for marijuana. The NCAA punishment calls for a suspension up to 50% of a season; that would keep them sidelined for four games in 2020, but Riley has hinted that an appeals process is underway.
What that means exactly isn’t clear. Riley called it a “very open-ended timeline” with many discussions taking place.
• Contracts up for approval: OU assistants Jamar Cain and DeMarco Murray’s contracts are up for approval at Tuesday’s board of regents meeting.
Cain’s proposed deal comes to $435,000 annually through Jan. 31, 2022. Murray’s comes to $350,000 annually through Jan. 31, 2021.
