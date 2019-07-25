Oklahoma-TCU poised to become pivotal to Big 12 title race

NORMAN — A tradition appears to be blossoming between Oklahoma and TCU.
OU’s 2019 slate offers a November home game against the Horned Frogs, which is a familiar spot for the programs when the series shifts to Norman.
The teams played a prime time thriller in 2015, which included OU safety Steven Parker batting down a potential game-winning two-point conversion. The Sooners’ 30-29 home win saved their hopes for a Big 12 title and first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
The programs were then ranked top 10 nationally and met for another evening game in 2017. OU overpowered TCU 38-20 in Norman and beat the Frogs again a few weeks later in the revived Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium.
This season’s game might not make it to prime time. OU is expected to contend for a Big 12 title, but TCU’s 2019 outlook is more of a mystery.
TCU struggled at times last season, which coach Gary Patterson noted at Big 12 Media Days last week.
“When you go through what we had to do, being 3-5 and being able to win four out of five at the end of the season,” he said, “it wasn’t pretty.”
Patterson seemed optimistic about his team’s direction, however, with ample inexperienced players seeing the field in 2018.
“We’re excited to get back,” Patterson said. “Everything we went through at the end of the season … really excited about the group, great chemistry. We were young a year ago.”
The Frogs might not be one of Patterson’s best teams since Top 10 TCU joined the Big 12, but that doesn’t mean they might not be capable enough to derail OU’s quest for a fifth consecutive conference crown.
• When: Game 11 | Saturday, Nov. 23 (Time, TV: TBA) | Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
• Why it’s No. 5: Oklahoma and TCU’s last two meetings in Norman put both on a national stage. Although, the Sooners have recently dominated the series.
OU leads its all-time series vs. TCU (14-5) and hasn’t lost to the Frogs since falling 37-33 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2014.
This one could still be a key game if OU is as good as advertised and the Horned Frogs make a positive turn following a turbulent 2018 season. This contest might also be especially difficult for OU, which has road games at Baylor and Oklahoma State sandwiching its home tilt with TCU.
• Last time: Oklahoma’s 2018 meeting vs. TCU was its first game after parting ways with defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
The Sooners took a 28-7 lead in the first half before the Frogs stormed back to make it a four-point game by halftime. A more settled OU defense only surrendered a field goal in the second half, while the offense helped OU run away with a 52-27 win in Fort Worth, Texas.
A look at the
Horned Frogs
• The skinny: An inexperienced TCU roster went 7-6 last year, including three consecutive wins to end the season.
The Frogs must replace NFL-bound defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu, but Patterson spoke confidently that his traditionally talented defensive unit will reload in 2019 at Big 12 Media Days.
The media picked the Frogs to finish fourth in the Big 12 standings. TCU could contend for a spot in the Big 12 title game, however, if it can find a reliable quarterback and avoid the injuries that plagued it last season.
• Best returning player: TCU’s quarterback situation remains fuzzy, but the eventual starter will have junior receiver Jalen Reagor at their disposal.
The 5-foot-11 speedster from Waxahachie, Texas, broke out last season for 1,061 yards receiving and caught nine touchdown passes. He enters the season as a preseason All-Big 12 team selection.
• Biggest departure: Linebacker Ty Summers racked up a team-high 10 tackles vs. OU last year. TCU won’t have Summers’ services this season, however, after ending his career with 319 tackles and 10.5 sacks in four seasons.
His 319 career tackles rank second all-time among Gary Patterson-coached players.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.