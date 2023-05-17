Oklahoma State softball team tabbed as nation's No. 6 seed

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was sure of one thing in the aftermath of the Cowgirls’ 8-7 loss to Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
Anything after? His guess was as good as anybody’s.
“We know we’ll be hosting that first round,” he said May 12. “Beyond that, I don’t know. We’ll get what we deserve, and we’ll take that. We’ll make the most of it.”
OSU’s full body of work throughout the regular season would suggest the Cowgirls deserved to be one of the country’s top-eight seeds, putting them in a position to accomplish their season-long goals of hosting a Super Regional.
The data shows that’s what Gajewski and Co. deserve, and that’s what they got. OSU was tabbed as the country’s No. 6 seed during the NCAA Softball Selection Show on Sunday evening.
The Cowgirls will play UMBC at 3 p.m. Friday in their regional debut. The other half of the bracket consists of Nebraska, which the Pokes are 2-0 against this year, and Wichita State, which is responsible for two of OSU’s losses this season.
“I don’t know if surprise is the right word. But I wasn’t sure,” Gajewski said. “I mean, last year I knew we were gonna be in the top eight. I thought we’d be in the six, seven, eight, nine range. I really felt like that. ... You just don’t know.
“Maybe the word is surprise. I don’t know. I don’t know what the exact word is, but relieved was one of those things. And I think in our reaction, there was a little bit of that.”
OSU’s first-round matchup with UMBC (26-15) will present an opportunity that the other two teams in the region can’t. The Retrievers are the only one of the region’s members that the Cowgirls haven’t played this season.
But that doesn’t mean OSU is already looking ahead to potential rematches.
“We will be very respectful of anybody that we play,” Gajewski said. “They’re a champion. That’s why they’re in this. They know how to win. Like I told our team, everybody in this tournament has hope again. It’s like opening day. The slate is 0-0. And it doesn’t matter what you’ve done, you better show up and play or you’ll get beat.”
Don’t be mistaken, though. With Nebraska (34-20) and Wichita State (43-10) playing on the other side of the bracket, and with Regionals being double elimination, the Cowgirls are guaranteed a rematch with one of those familiar faces.
They run-ruled the Huskers in five innings at the Clearwater Invitational in mid-February, and they beat them 3-1 roughly a week after that. But when it comes to the Shockers, the Pokes haven’t had those same fortunes.
Wichita State held off OSU, 8-7, during the first meeting in early April. And the Shockers used an extra innings to beat the Cowgirls 3-1 in Stillwater.
“When their name popped up, I just looked around and was like, ‘OK, you guys owe them,’” Gajewski said.
“We know that they’re gonna bring their best game, but so are we,” Cowgirls infielder Rachel Becker said. “I think it’s just gonna be really competitive. Yeah, I’m excited to get another shot at Wichita State, for sure.”
The Cowgirls finished the regular season with an overall record of 41-14 and 10-8 in Big 12 play. Until the middle of April, they were in a position to push Oklahoma – the country’s No. 1 team – atop the league standings before dropping five in a row.
That was the beginning of a skid that plagued the Pokes throughout the backend of the regular season and followed them into the Big 12 tournament. The Cowgirls will enter regionals having lost 11 of their past 13.
Their latest loss – the one that effectively put their hosting hopes in jeopardy – was the Jayhawks’ first win in the league’s postseason since 2007.
“Our message has been good through, even through this hard time. There’s no panic,” Gajewski said May 12. “There’s nobody getting on each other. These guys are working. These guys are close. These guys have actually gotten closer through all of this.”
The four-team, double-elimination tournament starts Friday and ends Sunday. The winner will head to Super Regionals. Should that be OSU, the Cowgirls will defend Cowgirl Stadium – what would then be a second time in as many weeks – for a trip to the Women’s College World Series.
Take all OSU’s recent woes and throw them out the window. Regardless of what happened in the month leading up to Selection Sunday, the Cowgirls are dancing. And it’s on their own dance floor.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
