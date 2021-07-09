Oklahoma State adds Colorado to 2036 football schedule

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Colorado have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the Buffaloes visiting Stillwater on Sept. 13, 2036 and the Cowboys traveling to Boulder on Sept. 12, 2037.
The matchup rekindles a long-standing series between the two schools that includes 47 total games, with the first meeting occurring in 1920.
The Cowboys and Buffaloes spent 51 seasons playing in the same conference, as they played as part of the Big Eight from 1960-1995 and as part of the Big 12 from 1996-2010. While CU owns a 26-20-1 advantage in the all-time series, the Cowboys have won four of the past five and each of the past three meetings, including a 30-17 win in Boulder in 2008, a 31-28 win in Stillwater in 2009 and a 38-8 win in the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl.
The upcoming series with Colorado is the latest in home-and-home Power-Five scheduling from Oklahoma State, which has already lined up future dates with Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024 and 2027 and again in 2032 and 2033), Oregon (2025 and 2026), Alabama (2028 and 2029) and Nebraska (2034 and 2035).
OSU has scheduled a number of non-conference Power Five opponents during the regular season in recent years, headlined by a home-and-home series with Georgia (2007 and 2009) and neutral site openers against Mississippi State (2013) and Florida State (2014).
