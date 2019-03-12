Oklahoma spring game scheduled for April 13

Oklahoma announced a start time and other details Friday surrounding its spring football game.
The Sooners will kickoff at 3 p.m. on April 13 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. A concert by country music artist Lee Brice will take place at 1:30 p.m. inside the stadium, atop a stage, set up on the north bleachers. Last year Trace Atkins’ show lasted from 1:30-2:45 p.m.
Brice is best known for his hit “Rumor.”
Also, Heisman Memorial Trophy representatives will officially present OU’s athletic department with its copy of Kyler Murray’s 2018 trophy.
Lincoln Riley challenged fans to surpass last year’s record attendance of 52,000. That contingent showed up despite cold weather, impressing 11 recruits who are now on OU’s roster, Riley noted.
“This spring game will be a bigger recruiting weekend than it was last year. We’ve already got more guys telling us that they were coming than we did last year. It’s going to be bigger,” Riley said. “We need more than [52,000 people] this year, period. We are going to make sure we do our part to make it better for every single fan. We need our fans to be here to show our team and our recruits why this is the absolute best place to do it in the country.”
The annual spring sale will begin at 7:30 a.m. at McCasland Field House, followed by Sooner Fan Fest at 9 a.m. between the stadium and field house. Gates to the stadium open at noon.
Tickets for OU football season ticket holders cost $8 and are on sale now. Tickets for non-seasn ticket holders cost $10 and will go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m.
OU is offering an allotment of $30 tickets that grant field access for the concert and reserved seating in sections 7 and 8 for the game. Another allotment of $25 club tickets to the general public will gain admittance into the Santee Lounge and south and east MidFirst Bank clubs. All other seating is general admission — game entry policies remain in place, including the use of clear bags and metal detectors.
Due to construction projects in the north portion of the stadium, sections 9 through 27 will be closed.
Parking is free on campus. OU students will receive free admission to the game by showing a current OU ID at the gate. Sooner Jr. Kids Club members can also attend for free.
