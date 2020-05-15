The Oklahoma Sports Park is usually one of the loudest places around on a given Saturday night this time of year. But so far this spring, the spacious venue has been more like a ghost town.
That will all change this Saturday when the local dirt track opens its gates for the first time in 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of five race events and delayed opening day at the local dirt track until this weekend.
“We’ve been looking forward to opening the race track up so everyone would have a place to race,” said OSP owner George Welch. “I’m very excited to get to open up for the 26th year of racing at the Oklahoma Sports Park.”
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday and races will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The action was supposed to kick off at the race track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W, on March 28 with a “Test & Tune Day.”
A huge enduro race was scheduled for April 4 and the 26th Annual Spring Fling was set for April 11. USAC Sprint Cars were going to make their way to the OSP on April 25 and a regular night or racing was planned for May 2.
All of those events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Welch has targeted this weekend to open up the Oklahoma Sports Park for a while now.
“I’ve been just kind of taking a wait-and-see attitude on this thing,” he said.
Welch urges racing fans who plan to attend Saturday’s races to use courtesy and common sense to keep everyone safer.
“We will be following all the rules set forth by the CDC and the state of Oklahoma. We’re advising everyone to wear their masks and sit with their own families and not get in groups. If they’ll just do that, we’ll be all right,” he said.
The following precautionary guidelines were posted to the Oklahoma Sports Park’s official website:
• If you have had a fever measured at 100.4 Fahrenheit or greater within the last 24 hours, have had any symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, cold/Flu like symptoms or if you had known direct exposure to any contacts with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, please stay home.
• Practice social distancing on the way to, and while at the event.
• Facial coverings are recommended
• Please wash/disinfect hands often while at the track
• Please sit with your family unit in the grandstands
If numbers from the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker are any indication, the Oklahoma Sports Park track could be packed with drivers. Ardmore drew 177 cars on its opening night two weeks ago and 130 cars flocked to Meeker last week.
To give a little perspective, a combined 40 or so cars took to the track in different racing classes at the Oklahoma Sports Park on May 4, 2019.
“A couple of racetracks have already opened up and they’re having record numbers of cars show up. They’re coming from a four to five state area because their governors are still keeping them shut down. Other tracks are within city limits and those officials aren’t allowing them to open up. Ardmore and Meeker were getting cars from all over the place,” Welch explained. “I expect a big opening night for us too.”
Welch said two state racetracks — The Longdale Speedway and the Elk City Motor Speedway — aren’t opening at all this year. That could also push more racers toward Ada and other state venues.
The Oklahoma Sports Park has from 38 to 42 employees on a given night and those workers are excited to get things started again too. The OSP will also feature a remodeled concession stand this season.
Welch was already planning on a limited schedule for 2020. The novel coronavirus has limited it even more. Counting Saturday, 11 events remain on the schedule. In years past, Welch would try and squeeze in 24 to 26 race nights.
“After 25 years of being at the track nearly every pretty weekend, I’m tired,” Welch said.
There might be one more obstacle the Oklahoma Sports Park might have to deal with Saturday night. Mother Nature may rain on the Welch’s parade. The National Weather Service forecast for the Ada are on Saturday is as follows: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy with a high near 78. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
“Dadgum it’s muddy out here. I’m not sure we’re going to make it,” he said. “Watching the weather-guessers, they’ve been hitting it pretty close lately. Rain might get us.”
Should rain wash out the races this weekend, Welch said the opener would be moved to May 30.
“If we don’t get to race this weekend, we’ll open up on May 30. I’ve been taking off Memorial Day weekend for years. A lot of people make their plans around it so we’re not going to open until the 30th if we don’t get to race this weekend,” he said.
