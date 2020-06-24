Monster trucks are coming to the Oklahoma Sports Park.
2Xtreme Racing is hosting the Ada Summer Nationals Monster Truck Showdown at 2 p.m. Saturday at the local dirt track.
Gates will open at noon and a pre-show meet and greet pit party is scheduled for 12:30-1:30 p.m. for an extra $5.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at adamonstertruckshow.com. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15 and children tickets (ages 3-12) are $12. Ticket prices may increase at the gate (cash only). Group discount tickets are available for a minimum of 15 or more. Call 480-881-2375 for more details.
Oklahoma Sports Park general manager George Welch said monster truck shows are always a hit with fans of all ages.
“It’s monster trucks. They make a lot of noise and they go high and turn over sometimes. The kids love them,” he said. “Every time we’ve had monster trucks we’ve had massive crowds. It’s been several years since we had one.”
During the pit part, kids will get the opportunity for autographs and to see the monster trucks up close. There will also be a bounce house in the kid’s fun zone.
VIP reserved tickets are available for $25 for all ages to get “the best seat in the house” and admission to the pit party.
The show will go on rain or shine.
The monster truck show will feature two-time world champion Jimmy Creten driving his Bounty Hunter truck along with the Scarlet Bandit, Iron Outlaw and Jekyll & Hyde.
“These trucks are the same trucks fans can see on national TV and featured on the Fox Sports 1 Stadium Tour,” according to a press release about the event. “You won’t want to miss the earth-shaking, ground-pounding, high-flying excitement in the outdoors where they can really get some big air.”
Monster truck drivers will also be available following the show for an autograph session.
Other special features during Saturday’s big show include:
QUAD RACING — see the pros in wheel to wheel racing action as Pro Quads battle it out on a fast track for a big cash purse and bragging rights.
ENDURO DEMO CROSS — Watch fast and furious stock car racing. Enjoy all the racing excitement as they duke it out for cash and Pontotoc County bragging rights.
KIDS POWER WHEEL RACES — Kids can be part of the show. Be sure to sign up in advance by calling 480-881-2375 to reserve your spot. Kids ages 3-9 years old can enter.
MONSTER TRUCK RIDES — Kids also get the chance to ride in a real monster truck. We’ll be selling rides in the Redneck Roadtrip truck.
2Xtreme Racing is a championship-winning, family-owned and operated independent monster truck team based out of Tonganoxie, Kansas. Our trucks compete throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico 50 weeks out of the year and participate in over 100 events.
No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed into the Oklahoma Sports Park. Concessions will be available.
“Fans can enjoy the large grandstands with plenty of seating or can bring their own lawn chairs,” the release said. “We suggest you arrive early. General admission tickets holders could experience standing room only prior to showtime.”
There will be no regular Oklahoma Sports Park racing Saturday night. Racing will resume at the OSP Friday, July 3, with an enduro race and Pure Stock race along with a huge fireworks show.
