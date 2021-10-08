The Oklahoma Sports Park is set to host its last event of the 2021 season Saturday night.
The event will be a $1000 to win EMod and Pure Stock race.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with races scheduled to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children ages 11-15 and senior citizens. Kids 10 & under are admitted free. Pit passes will be available for $30.
The Oklahoma Sports Park is located 10 miles northwest of Ada on State Highway 3W.
The OSP hosted a 23-car Enduro Race on Sept. 25 and Jeremy Wilson made the trek from Humbolt, Kansas, and won the event.
Chase Booth of Ada was second, followed by Seth Barnes of Blanchard, Justin Chambers of Holdenville and Michael Perez of Ada.
There was also a 12-man Pure Stock race. Jeremy Herriman captured the checkered flag in that race followed by Kash Wigley of Maysville, Ricky Boston of Stringtown, James Wilson of Macomb and Bobby Miller of Seminole.
Richard Scroggins of Ada finished in the eighth spot.
Saturday, Sept. 25
At Oklahoma Sports Park
ENDURO (23 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 2-Jeremy Wilson[2]; 2. 19-Chase Booth[17]; 3. 6-Seth Barnes[5]; 4. 17-Justin Chambers[15]; 5. 10-Michael Perez[9]; 6. 14-Greg Martin[13]; 7. 4-Cory Watson[3]; 8. 20-Jay Weeks[18]; 9. 16-James Sallee[14]; 10. 8-Justin McBride[7]; 11. 21-Eric Likens[19]; 12. 25-Robert Howland[23]; 13. 12-Kevin Scroggins[11]; 14. 13-Brady Weeks[12]; 15. 22-Levi Mathews[20]; 16. 1-Rhett Balzer[1]; 17. 5-Luke Barnes[4]; 18. 9-Timmy Burchett[8]; 19. 7-Tony Nowlin[6]; 20. 18-Dalton Calder[16]; 21. 23- Jonathan Dickson[21]; 22. 11-Robby Scroggins[10]; 23. 24-Jimmy Dorrough[22]
PURE STOCK (12 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[2]; 2. 33K-Kash Wigley[1]; 3. 2B-Ricky Boston[3]; 4. 83J-James Wilson[4]; 5. 0-Bobby Miller[6]; 6. 2J-Justin Chambers[8]; 7. 55S-Roy Scroggins[10]; 8. 64S-Richard Scroggins[12]; 9. 41-Seth Tipton[11]; 10. (DNF) 5C- Connor Harris[7]; 11. (DNF) 44G-Jeremiah Golden[5]; 12. (DNF) 50-Billy Roebuck[9]
Heat 1
1. 2B-Ricky Boston[1]; 2. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[5]; 3. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[4]; 4. 5C-Connor Harris[6]; 5. 50-Billy Roebuck[2]; 6. 41-Seth Tipton[3]
Heat 2
1. 33K-Kash Wigley[3]; 2. 83J-James Wilson[1]; 3. 0-Bobby Miller[4]; 4. 2J-Justin Chambers[2]; 5. 55S-Roy Scroggins[5]; 6. (DNF) 64S-Richard Scroggins[6]
