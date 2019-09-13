Oklahoma Sports Park Results

OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held Sept. 7 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on state Highway 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m. and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 86B-Sammy Young Jr, [2]; 2. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [4]; 3. 11H-Connor Harris, [12]; 4. 11B-Ben Lewis, [9]; 5. 83J-James Wilson, [1]; 6. 69K-Ken Taylor, [6]; 7. 9D-Donny Dennis, [5]; 8. 78A-Austin Stone, [7]; 9. 00-Randall Wilson, [8]; 10. 69X-Mike Heustis, [3]; 11. 16-Harvey Watterson, [11]; (DNS) 6M-Dylan Thomas.
Heat 1
1. 9D-Donny Dennis, [1]; 2. 69X-Mike Heustis, [3]; 3. 83J-James Wilson, [2]; 4. 78A-Austin Stone, [4]; 5. 11B-Ben Lewis, [5]; (DNS) 16-Harvey Watterson.
Heat 2
1. 69K-Ken Taylor, [4]; 2. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [2]; 3. 86B-Sammy Young Jr, [6]; 4. 00-Randall Wilson, [3]; 5. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [1]; 6. 11H-Connor Harris, [5].
POINT LEADERS
1. Austin Stone, Ada 440
2. Kash Wigley, Maysville 407
3. Ken Taylor, Seminole 396
4. Donny Dennis, OKC 373
5. Garrett Donell, Newalla 364
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 3C-CJ Johnson, [6]; 2. 22S-Ryan Huneycutt, [3]; 3. 70-John P Somers, [8]; 4. 21X-Maison Wheeler, [10]; 5. 28-Justin Braden, [17]; 6. 18H-Bryce Bumpass, [13]; 7. 2H-Dustin Hector, [2]; 8. 70R-Randy Cox, [5]; 9. 31-Robert York, [21]; 10. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [9]; 11. 97- Jonathan Woods, [4]; 12. 157-Bubba Ross, [1]; 13. 1-Ronny Gould, [7]; 14. 7X-Matthew Balch, [20]; 15. 57R-Corey Ross, [18]; 16. 1L-Lane Logan, [14]; 17. J13-Jamie Spencer, [16]; 18. S13-Jayson Spencer, [12]; 19. 8D-Jonathan Dickson, [11]; 20. 19W-Madison Wheeler, [15]; 21. 10S-Josh Summers, [19].
Heat 1
1. 70-John P Somers, [1]; 2. 70R-Randy Cox, [5]; 3. 2H-Dustin Hector, [7]; 4. 21X-Maison Wheeler, [6]; 5. 18H-Bryce Bumpass, [4]; 6. J13-Jamie Spencer, [2]; 7. 10S-Josh Summers, [3].
Heat 2
1. 1-Ronny Gould, [3]; 2. 97-Jonathan Woods, [1]; 3. 157-Bubba Ross, [5]; 4. 8D-Jonathan Dickson, [4]; 5. 1L-Lane Logan, [2]; 6. 28-Justin Braden, [7]; 7. 7X-Matthew Balch, [8]; 8. 31-Robert York, [6].
Heat 3
1. 3C-CJ Johnson, [1]; 2. 22S-Ryan Huneycutt, [2]; 3. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [3]; 4. S13-Jayson Spencer, [4]; 5. 19W-Madison Wheeler, [6]; 6. 57R-Corey Ross, [5].
POINT LEADERS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 442
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 334
3. Dakotta Dew, Ada 272
4. Jamie Spencer, Stonewall 177
5. Dylan Smith, Fittstown 168
SPORTS MODS
A Feature 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [4]; 2. 22T-Danny Morris, [2]; 3. 15J-Randy Sanders, [5]; 4. 66M-Ricky Johnston, [3]; 5. 06-Danny Williams, [7]; 6. (DNF) 5J-Landon Curtis, [6]; (DNS) 86K-Brandon Smith.
Heat 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [1]; 2. 66M-Ricky Johnston, [5]; 3. 22T-Danny Morris, [2]; 4. 86K-Brandon Smith, [6]; 5. 15J-Randy Sanders, [3]; 6. 5J-Landon Curtis, [4]; 7. 06-Danny Williams, [7].
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 427
2. Danny Morris, Ada 418
3. Logan Martin, Ada 262
4. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 241
5. Danny Williams, Seminole 174
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 25-Brian Brandon, [1]; 2. 188-Rodney Harper, [2]; 3. 47-John Prior, [6]; 4. 23-Chad Weber, [3]; 5. 2B-Ricky Boston, [5]; 6. 64-Jay Sale, [4].
Heat 1
1. 64-Jay Sale, [2]; 2. 23-Chad Weber, [4]; 3. 188-Rodney Harper, [5]; 4. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; (DNS) 2B-Ricky Boston.
POINT LEADERS
1. Brian Brandon, Edmond 429
2. John Prior, Morris 304
3. Robby Kintz, McLoud 277
4. Jay Sale, Edmond 205
5. Mark Mullins, Ada 175
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 3. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1]; 4. 28-Foxx Watson, [2].
Heat 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 2. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; 3. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1]; 4. 28-Foxx Watson, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 407
2. Gavin Mullins, Ada 392
3. Foxx Watson, Dibble 355
4. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 344
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.