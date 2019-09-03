Oklahoma Sports Park Results

OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held Aug. 24 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m., and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information. There were no races last weekend due to the Labor Day holiday, but racing will resume Sept. 7.
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [5]; 2. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [2]; 3. 9D-Donny Dennis, [9]; 4. 35-Kash Wigley, [4]; 5. 69K-Ken Taylor, [6]; 6. 92P-Paul Blocker, [3]; 7. 78A-Austin Stone, [7]; 8. 83J-James Wilson, [12]; 9. 11H-Connor Harris, [11]; 10. 29-Jeffrey Lynch, [1]; 11. 8S-Robert Steele, [10]; 12. 14C-Codey McDonald, [8].
Heat 1
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [2]; 2. 92P-Paul Blocker, [6]; 3. 29-Jeffrey Lynch, [4]; 4. 78A-Austin Stone, [3]; 5. 9D-Donny Dennis, [1]; 6. 11H-Connor Harris, [5].
Heat 2
1. 69K-Ken Taylor, [3]; 2. 35-Kash Wigley, [2]; 3. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [1]; 4. 14C-Codey McDonald, [6]; 5. 8S-Robert Steele, [5]; 6. 83J-James Wilson, [4].
POINT LEADERS
1. Kash Wigley, Maysville 407
2. Austin Stone, Ada 406
3. Ken Taylor, Seminole 357
4. Donny Dennis, OKC 335
5. Garrett Donnell, Newalla 322
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 3C-CJ Johnson, [6]; 2. 18H-Bryce Bumpass, [3]; 3. 1L-Lane Logan, [2]; 4. 10S-Josh Summers, [7]; 5. J13-Jamie Spencer, [8]; 6. 70-John P Somers, [5]; 7. 47-Jonathan Woods, [4]; 8. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [1].
Heat 1
1. 70-John P Somers, [4]; 2. 18H-Bryce Bumpass, [1]; 3. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [3]; 4. 10S-Josh Summers, [2].
Heat 2
1. 3C-CJ Johnson, [2]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [4]; 3. 1L-Lane Logan, [3]; 4. J13-Jamie Spencer,[1].
POINT LEADERS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 409
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 289
3. Daktotta Dew, Ada 239
4. Dylan Smith, Fittstown 168
5. Jamie Spencer, Stonewall 154
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [6]; 2. 7M-Danny Morris, [4]; 3. 2B-Ricky Boston, [2]; 4. 99-Mark Mullins, [3]; 5. 55-Zach Nickell, [5]; 6. 12E-Eddie Sweeney, [8]; 7. 06-Danny Williams, [7]; 8. 15J- Randy Sanders, [1].
Heat 1
1. 55-Zach Nickell, [1]; 2. 1M-Logan Martin, [4]; 3. 99-Mark Mullins, [5]; 4. 7M-Danny Morris, [6]; 5. 15J-Randy Sanders, [3]; 6. 2B-Ricky Boston, [7]; 7. 06-Danny Williams, [8]; 8. 12E- Eddie Sweeney, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 389
2. Danny Morris, Ada 377
3. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 241
4. Logan Martin, Ada 217
5. Zach Nickell, Choctaw 150
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 28-Foxx Watson, [1]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [2]; 3. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 4. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; (DNS) 37B-Kacie Buntin.
Heat 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [4]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [5]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [1]; 4. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [3]; 5. 37B-Kacie Buntin, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 367
2. Gavin Mullins, Ada 349
3. Foxx Watson, Dibble 317
4. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 300
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120
