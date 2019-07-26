OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held July 20 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m., and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. C20-Joshua Claborn, [6]; 2. 78A-Austin Stone, [2]; 3. 9D-Donny Dennis, [4]; 4. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 5. 69K-Ken Taylor, [3]; 6. 35-Kash Wigley, [5].
Heat 1
1. C20-Joshua Claborn, [6]; 2. 35-Kash Wigley, [2]; 3. 78A-Austin Stone, [3]; 4. 9D-Donny Dennis, [5]; 5. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 6. 69K-Ken Taylor, [4].
POINT LEADERS
1. Austin Stone, Ada 336
2. Kash Wigley, Maysville 326
3. Donny Dennis, OKC 289
(tie). Donald Wagner, OKC 289
5. Ken Taylor, Seminole 284
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 47-Jonathan Woods, [3]; 2. 97-Dakotta Dew, [1]; 3. 3C-CJ Johnson, [2].
Heat 1
1. 3C-CJ Johnson, [1]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [3]; 3. 97-Dakotta Dew, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 339
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 244
3. Dakotta Dew, Ada 164
4. Ryan Huneycutt, Fitzhugh 126
5. Dylan Smith, Fittstown 123
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 2. 6-Chase Vineyard, [3]; 3. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]
Heat 1
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 2. 6-Chase Vineyard, [3]; 3. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 324
2. Danny Morris, Ada 293
3. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 163
4. Frank Stapp, Maud 183
5. Randy Choate, Ada 138
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins, [5]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; 3. 47-John Prior, [4]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [2]; 5. 49J-Larry Bell, [6]; 6. 64-Jay Sale, [1].
Heat 1
1. 64-Jay Sale, [1]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; 3. 89-Mark Mullins, [5]; 4. 47-John Prior, [4]; 5. 56-Robby Kintz, [2].
1. Brian Brandon, Edmond 345
2. John Prior, Morris 242
3. Robby Kintz, McLoud 239
4. Jay Sale, Edmond 132
5. Mark Mullins, Ada 130
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [3]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [2]; 4. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [4].
Heat 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [3]; 2. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [4]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [2]; 4. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1].
POINT LEADERS
1. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 287
2. Gavin Mullins, Ada 263
3. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 250
4. Foxx Watson, Dibble 234
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120
