Oklahoma Sports Park Results

OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held Sept. 14 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m. and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
UMP PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 48-Mark Mullins, [1], Ada; 2. 777-Chris Borges, [4], Ada; 3. 00-Randall Wilson, [2], Macomb; 4. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [3], Newalla; 5. 69K-Ken Taylor, [7], Seminole; 6. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [12], Konawa; 7. 78A-Austin Stone, [10], Ada; 8. 11H- Connor Harris, [11], Stringtown; 9. 83J-James Wilson, [8], Macomb; 10. 11B-Ben Lewis, [5], Ada; 11. 8S-Robert Steele, [9], Shawnee; 12. 10G-Josh Gum, [6], Maud; (DNS) 9D-Donny Dennis, Oklahoma City.
Heat 1
1. 48-Mark Mullins, [5]; 2. 777-Chris Borges, [3]; 3. 11B-Ben Lewis, [1]; 4. 69K-Ken Taylor, [6]; 5. 78A-Austin Stone, [2]; 6. 11H-Connor Harris, [4]; 7. 9D-Donny Dennis, [7].
Heat 2
1. 00-Randall Wilson, [2]; 2. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [5]; 3. 10G-Josh Gum, [1]; 4. 83J-James Wilson, [3]; 5. 8S-Robert Steele, [6]; 6. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [4].
ENDURO RACE
A Feature 1
1. 2-Chase Booth, [2], Ada; 2. 16-Greg Martin, [13], Taloga; 3. 1-Timmy Burchett, [1], Seiling; 4. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [20], Ada; 5. 15-Jay Weeks, [12], Seiling; 6. 7-Don Clay, [6], Shawnee; 7. 6-Makayla Chambers, [5], Holdenville; 8. 9-CJ Logan, [21], Ada; 9. 14-Scott Martin, [11], Cheyenne; 10. 18-Harvey Watterson, [15], Sulphur; 11. 12-Jeff Anderson, [10]; 12. 8-Richard Southern, [7], Maud; 13. 21-Chad Revels, [18], Tulsa; 14. 19-Michael Teel, [16], Stonewall; 15. 17-Brady Weeks, [14], Seiling; 16. 10-Michael Thomas, [8], Konawa; 17. 20-Daniel Cruz, [17], Ada; 18. 22-Rick Phelps, [19], Norman; 19. 11-Brian McClure, [9], Ada; 20. 3-Dylan Duke, [3]; 21. 4-James Wilson, [4], Macomb.￼￼￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.