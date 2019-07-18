OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held July 12-13 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on state Highway 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m. and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
Saturday, July 13
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [4]; 2. 11T-Trey Jones, [9]; 3. 9D-Donny Dennis, [6]; 4. 11B-Ben Lewis, [5]; 5. 35-Kash Wigley, [7]; 6. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 7. 78A-Austin Stone, [3]; 8. 69K- Ken Taylor, [2]; 9. 88-Bud Tackett, [10]; (DNS) 69-Bryce Weinrich.
Heat 1
1. 35-Kash Wigley, [4]; 2. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 3. 11B-Ben Lewis, [3]; 4. 11T-Trey Jones, [5]; 5. 78A-Austin Stone, [2].
Heat 2
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [2]; 2. 9D-Donny Dennis, [3]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor, [1]; 4. 69-Bryce Weinrich, [4]; (DNS) 88-Bud Tackett.
POINT LEADERS
1. Austin Stone, Ada 295
2. Kash Wigley, Maysville 288
3. Donald Wagner, OKC 252
4. Donny Dennis, OKC 250
5. Ken Taylor, Seminole 249
E MODS
Feature 1
1. 14-Dylan Smith, [2]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [4]; 3. 97-Dakotta Dew, [3]; 4. J13-Jamie Spencer, [5]; 5. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [6]; 6. 5-Harvey Watterson, [1].
Heat 1
1. 14-Dylan Smith, [2]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [4]; 3. 97-Dakotta Dew, [3]; 4. J13-Jamie Spencer, [5]; 5. 5-Harvey Watterson, [1]; 6. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [6].
POINT LEADERS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 295
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 202
3. Ryan Huneycutt, Fitzhugh 126
4. Dylan Smith, Fittstown 123
5. Dakotta Dew, Ada 123
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 2B-Ricky Boston, [3]; 2. 1M-Logan Martin, [1]; 3. 15J-Randy Sanders, [2]; 4. 52-Preston Crawford, [6]; 5. 06-Danny Williams, [5]; 6. 7M-Danny Morris, [4]; 7. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [7]; 8. 25-Frank Stapp, [8].
Heat 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [1]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston, [2]; 3. 25-Frank Stapp, [3]; 4. 52-Preston Crawford, [4].
Heat 2
1. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [3]; 2. 7M-Danny Morris, [4]; 3. 06-Danny Williams, [2]; 4. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1].
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 284
2. Danny Morris, Ada 248
3. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 163
4. Frank Stapp, Maud 141
5. Randy Choate, Ada 138
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 64-Jay Sale, [1]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [4]; 3. 47-John Prior, [3]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [2]
Heat 1
1. 47-John Prior, [3]; 2. 56-Robby Kintz, [2]; 3. 64-Jay Sale, [1]; 4. 25-Brian Brandon, [4].
POINT LEADERS
1. Brian Brandon, Edmond 303
2. John Prior, Morris 203
3. Robby Kintz, McLoud 202
4. Jay Sale, Edmond 93
5. Mark Mullins, Ada 87
￼￼￼￼￼
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 2. 37B-Kacie Buntin, [3]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [2]; 4. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1].
Heat 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [2]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [3]; 4. 37B-Kacie Buntin, [4].
POINT LEADERS
1. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 251
2. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 246
3. Gavin Mullins, Ada 217
4. Foxx Watson, Dibble 194
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120
———o———
Friday, July 12
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [1]; 2. 9D-Donny Dennis, [2]; 3. 11B-Ben Lewis, [8]; 4. 78A-Austin Stone, [14]; 5. 69K-Ken Taylor, [9]; 6. 77-Kevin Scroggins, [16]; 7. 69-Bryce Weinrich, [17]; 8. 11-Jeremiah Golden,[7]; 9. 11T-Trey Jones, [13]; 10. 11S-Landry Shive, [11]; 11. 307-Donald Wagner, [15]; 12. 10G-Josh Gum, [4]; 13. 00-Randall Wilson, [10]; 14. 33-Mark Wigley, [6]; 15. 070-Justin McBride, [12]; (DQ) 38-Johnathan Jarvis, [3]; (DQ) 35-Kash Wigley, [5].
Heat 1
1. 9D-Donny Dennis, [4]; 2. 10G-Josh Gum, [3]; 3. 11-Jeremiah Golden, [5]; 4. 00-Randall Wilson, [2]; 5. 11T-Trey Jones, [6]; 6. 77-Kevin Scroggins, [1].
Heat 2
1. 38-Johnathan Jarvis, [1]; 2. 35-Kash Wigley, [2]; 3. 11B-Ben Lewis, [5]; 4. 11S-Landry Shive, [4]; 5. 78A-Austin Stone, [6]; 6. 69-Bryce Weinrich, [3].
Heat 3
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [5]; 2. 33-Mark Wigley, [2]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor, [1]; 4. 070-Justin McBride, [3]; 5. 307-Donald Wagner, [4].
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
ENDURO RACE
A Feature 1
1. 1-Chase Booth, [1]; 2. 15-Ron Phillips, [12]; 3. 9-Don Clay, [7]; 4. 23-Jacob Trammell, [20]; 5. 2-Race McDoulett, [2]; 6. 21-Janice Lemmons, [18]; 7. 18-Greg Martin, [15]; 8. 3- Rob Steel, [3]; 9. 24-Roaren Mcdoulett, [21]; 10. 4-Michael Thomas, [4]; 11. 8-Michael Teel, [6]; 12. 7-Robby Scroggins, [5]; 13. 19-Timmy Burchett, [16]; 14. 16-Coy Cranford, [13]; 15. 25-Bryce Koone, [22]; 16. 10-Alex Cantrell, [8]; 17. 20-Anthony McInturff, [17]; 18. 22-Adam England, [19]; 19. 13-Randy Sanders, [11]; 20. 12-Daniel Jennings, [10]; 21. 11-Dylan Smith, [9]; 22. 17-Justin McBride, [14].￼￼￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.