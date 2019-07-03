OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held June 29 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m., and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information. This week, an enduro race and a fireworks display will be part of race night.
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. C20-Joshua Claborn, [13]; 2. 6-Michael Meek, [15]; 3. 9D-Donny Dennis, [5]; 4. 23-Damon Seiger, [16]; 5. 35-Kash Wigley, [6]; 6. 11B-Ben Lewis, [11]; 7. 78A-Austin Stone, [4]; 8. 1D-Dakotta Dew, [8]; 9. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [3]; 10. 69K-Ken Taylor, [1]; 11. 06-Josh Boston, [12]; 12. 43-Christopher Lee, [10]; 13. 33-Mark Wigley, [9]; 14. 18-Randy Thomas, [7]; 15. 69X-Mike Heustis, [14]; 16. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [17]; (DNS) 307-Donald Wagner.
Heat 1
1. 6-Michael Meek, [5]; 2. C20-Joshua Claborn, [6]; 3. 35-Kash Wigley, [4]; 4. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [3]; 5. 1D-Dakotta Dew, [1]; 6. 06-Josh Boston, [2].
Heat 2
1. 9D-Donny Dennis, [4]; 2. 23-Damon Seiger, [5]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor, [1]; 4. 78A-Austin Stone, [3]; 5. 43-Christopher Lee, [2]; 6. 69X-Mike Heustis, [6].
Heat 3
1. 11B-Ben Lewis, [4]; 2. 33-Mark Wigley, [1]; 3. 18-Randy Thomas, [3]; 4. 6M-Dylan Thomas, [5]; 5. 307-Donald Wagner, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Kash Wigley, Maysville 239
2. Austin Stone, Ada 224
3. Donald Wagner, OKC 184
4. Ken Taylor, Seminole 176
5. Donny Dennis, OKC 166
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 47-Jonathan Woods, [1]; 2. 22S-Ryan Huneycutt, [3]; 3. 14-Dylan Smith, [5]; 4. S13-Jayson Spencer, [6]; 5. 72-Victor Espinoza, [4]; 6. 3C-CJ Johnson, [2].
Heat 1
1. 47-Jonathan Woods, [2]; 2. 14-Dylan Smith, [1]; 3. 22S-Ryan Huneycutt, [4]; 4. 3C-CJ Johnson, [3]; 5. S13-Jayson Spencer, [5]; 6. 72-Victor Espinoza, [6].
POINT LEADERS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 253
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 202
3. Ryan Huneycutt, Fitzhugh 126
4. Harvey Watterson, Sulphur 116
5. Dakotta Dew, Ada 83
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. B4-Jared Baird, [7]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston, [4]; 3. 74-Ron Vachon, [9]; 4. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 5. 06-Danny Williams, [10]; 6. 11K-Randy Choate, [3]; 7. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 8. 9K- Trevin King, [8]; (DNS) 21K-Kevin Lewis,; (DNS) 88-Floyd Rose, ; (DNS) 1M-Logan Martin.
Heat 1
1. B4-Jared Baird, [5]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston, [2]; 3. 06-Danny Williams, [6]; 4. 1M-Logan Martin, [3]; 5. 21K-Kevin Lewis, [4]; (DNS) 88-Floyd Rose.
Heat 2
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [3]; 2. 15J-Randy Sanders, [2]; 3. 9K-Trevin King, [4]; 4. 74-Ron Vachon, [5]; 5. 11K-Randy Choate, [1].
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 245
2. Danny Morris, Ada 210
3. Randy Choate, Ada 138
4. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 119
5. Frank Stapp, Maud 106
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins, [6]; 2. 47-John Prior, [2]; 3. 4S-Harlan Sale, [7]; 4. 22W-Johnny Walton, [8]; 5. 25-Brian Brandon, [5]; (DNS) 21C-Bryant Justice, ; (DNS) 43-Robby Kintz; (DNS); 64-Jay Sale.
Heat 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins, [2]; 2. 22W-Johnny Walton, [5]; 3. 43-Robby Kintz, [1]; 4. 21C-Bryant Justice, [4]; (DNS) 57-Andy McElfresh.
Heat 2
1. 4S-Harlan Sale, [4]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; 3. 47-John Prior, [2]; 4. 64-Jay Sale, [1].
POINT LEADERS
1. Brian Brandon, Edmond 263
2. Robby Kintz, McLoud 162
3. John Prior, Morris 161
4. Mark Mullins, Ada 87
5. Harlan Sale, Yukon 82
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; 2. 38-Duke Jarvis, [2]; 3. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [1]; 4. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; (DNS) 97-Aaron Smith; (DNS) 28-Foxx Watson.
Heat 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [6]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [4]; 3. 97-Aaron Smith, [2]; 4. 38-Duke Jarvis, [1]; 5. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [5]; (DNS) 28-Foxx Watson.
POINT LEADERS
1. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 251
2. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 206
3. Gavin Mullins, Ada 172
4. Foxx Watson, Dibble 154
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120.
———o———
USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
A Feature 1
(25 laps)
1. 53-Brett Wilson, [4]; 2. 5-Cameron Hagin, [2]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent, [7]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith, [1]; 5. 22-Grady Chandler, [5]; 6. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [10]; 7. 79-Tim Kent, [9]; 8. 911-Waylon Weaver, [12]; 9. 22X-David Stephenson, [3]; 10. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [6]; 11. 24-Ben Frey, [11]; 12. 54-Michael Gossman, [13]; 13. 77-J.C. Wilson, [15]; 14. 7D-David Baxter, [14]; 15. 24C-Craig Carroll, [8]; (DNS) 51-Ryan Dean.
Heat 1
(8 laps)
1. 22X-David Stephenson, [3]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith, [1]; 3. 5-Cameron Hagin, [6]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent, [5]; 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [4]; 6. 24-Ben Frey, [2]; 7. 54-Michael Gossman, [7]; 8. 77-J.C. Wilson, [8].
Heat 2
(8 laps)
1. 53-Brett Wilson, [5]; 2. 22-Grady Chandler, [1]; 3. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [3]; 4. 24C-Craig Carroll, [4]; 5. 79-Tim Kent, [6]; 6. 911-Waylon Weaver, [2]; 7. 7D-David Baxter, [7]; 8. 51-Ryan Dean, [8].
