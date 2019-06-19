Oklahoma Sports Park Results

OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held June 8 and June 15 at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m., and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
Saturday, June 8
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 9D-Donny Dennis, [7]; 2. 11S-Landry Shive, [9]; 3. 307-Donald Wagner, [3]; 4. 78A-Austin Stone, [4]; 5. 18-Randy Thomas, [1]; 6. 35-Kash Wigley, [5]; 7. 69K-Ken Taylor, [2]; 8. 14D-Dylan Smith, [10]; 9. 43-Christopher Lee, [6]; (DNS) 55-Jesse Pebworth,
Heat 1
1. 18-Randy Thomas, [1]; 2. 9D-Donny Dennis, [4]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor, [2]; 4. 14D-Dylan Smith, [5]; 5. 78A-Austin Stone, [3].
Heat 2
1. 35-Kash Wigley, [3]; 2. 307-Donald Wagner, [2]; 3. 43-Christopher Lee, [1]; 4. 11S-Landry Shive, [5]; 5. 55-Jesse Pebworth, [4].
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 14-Ryan Huneycutt, [5]; 2. 3C-CJ Johnson, [1]; 3. 5W-Harvey Watterson, [3]; 4. 31-Robert York, [7]; 5. C10-Alex Cantrell, [4]; 6. 32-Micheal Watterson, [6]; 7. 47-Jonathan Woods, [2].
Heat 1
1. 14-Ryan Huneycutt, [5]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [2]; 3. 3C-CJ Johnson, [1]; 4. 5W-Harvey Watterson, [3]; 5. 31-Robert York, [7]; 6. 32-Micheal Watterson, [6]; (DNS) C10-Alex Cantrell.
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [9]; 2. 21K-Kevin Lewis, [8]; 3. 7M-Danny Morris, [3]; 4. 22T-Darrell Thompson, [12]; 5. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 6. 52-Preston Crawford, [5]; 7. 5-Landon Curtis, [6]; 8. 5J-Jeremy Hodges, [7]; 9. 25-Frank Stapp, [2]; 10. 88-Floyd Rose, [11]; 11. 55-Zach Nickell, [10]; 12. 25B-Michael Brundidge, [4].
Heat 1
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 2. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 3. 5J-Jeremy Hodges, [4]; 4. 52-Preston Crawford, [3]; 5. 88-Floyd Rose, [5].
Heat 2
1. 21K-Kevin Lewis, [4]; 2. 55-Zach Nickell, [5]; 3. 25B-Michael Brundidge, [2]; 4. 22T-Darrell Thompson, 02:57.558[6]; 5. 1M-Logan Martin, 02:58.541[7]; 6. 25-Frank Stapp, [1]; 7. 5-Landon Curtis, [3].
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 25-Brian Brandon, [2]; 2. 86B-Sammy Young Jr, [5]; 3. 47-John Prior, [3]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; (DNS) 64-Jay Sale.
Heat 1
1. 25-Brian Brandon, [2]; 2. 47-John Prior, [3]; 3. 86B-Sammy Young Jr,[5]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; 5. 64-Jay Sale, [4].
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [1]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [2]; 3. 5W-Willie Watterson, [5]; 4. 28-Foxx Watson, [4]; 5. 97-Aaron Smith, [3].
Heat 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [1]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [2]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [4]; 4. 97-Aaron Smith, [3]; 5. 5W-Willie Watterson, [5].
Saturday, June 15
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. 35-Kash Wigley, [4]; 2. 78A-Austin Stone, [2]; 3. 06-Josh Boston, [14]; 4. 77-Kevin Scroggins, [8]; 5. 57-Robby Scoggins, [7]; 6. 92P-Paul Blocker, [5]; 7. 1D-Dakotta Dew, [9]; 8. 11-Jeremiah Golden, [15]; 9. 307-Donald Wagner, [3]; 10. 29-Jeffrey Lynch, [10]; (DNS) 33-Mark Wigley, ; (DNS) 37-Brook Wigley; (DNS) 69K-Ken Taylor; (DNS) 55-Jesse Pebworth; (DQ) 03-Treven Geter, [6].
Heat 1
1. 35-Kash Wigley, [2]; 2. 77-Kevin Scroggins, [4]; 3. 29-Jeffrey Lynch, [6]; 4. 307-Donald Wagner, [3]; 5. 55-Jesse Pebworth, [1]; (DNS) 11-Jeremiah Golden,
Heat 2
1. 03-Treven Geter, [3]; 2. 78A-Austin Stone, [2]; 3. 92P-Paul Blocker, [1]; 4. 33-Mark Wigley, [4]; (DNS) 06-Josh Boston.
Heat 3
1. 1D-Dakotta Dew, [4]; 2. 57-Robby Scoggins, [3]; 3. 37-Brook Wigley, [2]; 4. 69K-Ken Taylor, [1]; (DNS) 06-Josh Boston.
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 47-Jonathan Woods, [1]; 2. J13-Jamie Spencer, [2]
Heat 1
1. 47-Jonathan Woods, [1]; 2. J13-Jamie Spencer, [2].
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 22T-Darrell Thompson, [5]; 2. 7M-Danny Morris, [3]; 3. 1M-Logan Martin, [4]; 4. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 5. 30-Bradly Savoie, [8]; 6. 25-Frank Stapp, [9]; 7. 80-Randy Choate, [2]; 8. 2B-Ricky Boston, [7]; 9. 88-Floyd Rose, [6].
Heat 1
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 2. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 3. 1M-Logan Martin, [4]; 4. 30-Bradly Savoie, [5]; 5. 88-Floyd Rose, [3].
Heat 2
1. 22T-Darrell Thompson, [2]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston, [3]; 3. 25-Frank Stapp, [4]; 4. 80-Randy Choate, [1].
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 25-Brian Brandon, [6]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins, [4]; 3. 47-John Prior, [2]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; 5. 21C-Bryant Justice, [3]; 6. 03-Treven Geter, [7]; 7. 64-Jay Sale, [5]; (DNS) 19P-Robert Pierce.
Heat 1
1. 25-Brian Brandon, [2]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins, [7]; 3. 03-Treven Geter, [4]; 4. 21C-Bryant Justice, [5]; 5. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; 6. 47-John Prior, [8]; 7. 19P-Robert Pierce, [6]; 8. 64-Jay Sale, [3].
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [2]; 2. 19TP-Theron Pierce, [5]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [3]; 4. 97-Aaron Smith, [4]; 5. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [1].
Heat 1
1. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [2]; 4. 97-Aaron Smith, [1]; 5. 19TP-Theron Pierce, [5].
