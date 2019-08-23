OIL CENTER — Following are the results from races held Aug. 17 and up-to-date point standings at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held every Saturday night throughout the 2019 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m., and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information. This weekend, the Sooner Late Model Series will join the regular racing schedule at the OSP.
PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1
1. C20-Joshua Claborn, [8]; 2. 777-Chris Borges, [10]; 3. 070-Justin McBride, [9]; 4. 35-Kash Wigley, [5]; 5. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [6]; 6. 83J-James Wilson, [15]; 7. 78-Robert Sanders, [14]; 8. 78A-Austin Stone, [3]; 9. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 10. 69K-Ken Taylor, [2]; 11. 26M-Matthew Cates, [11]; (DNS) 11-Jeremiah Golden; (DNS) 41-Dale Sanders; (DNS) 6M-Dylan Thomas; (DQ) 9D-Donny Dennis, [4]; (DQ) 7H-Tyler Herrin,[12].
Heat 1
1. 070-Justin McBride, [1]; 2. 777-Chris Borges, [6]; 3. 9D-Donny Dennis, [3]; 4. 11-Jeremiah Golden, [2]; 5. 26M-Matthew Cates, [4]; 6. 78-Robert Sanders, [5]
Heat 2
1. 35-Kash Wigley, [1]; 2. 51S-Garrett Donnell, [3]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor, [2]; 4. 83J-James Wilson, [5]; (DNS) 6M-Dylan Thomas.
Heat 3
1. C20-Joshua Claborn, [3]; 2. 7H-Tyler Herrin, [5]; 3. 78A-Austin Stone, [2]; 4. 307-Donald Wagner, [1]; 5. 41-Dale Sanders, [4].
POINT LEADERS
1. Austin Stone, Ada 371
2. Kash Wigley, Maysville 367
3. Donald Wagner, OKC 322
4. Ken Taylor, Seminole 317
5. Donny Dennis, OKC 297
E MODS
A Feature 1
1. 14-Dylan Smith, [2]; 2. 47-Jonathan Woods, [6]; 3. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [1]; 4. 10S-Josh Summers, [5]; 5. J13-Jamie Spencer, [3]; 6. 1L-Lane Logan, [4].
Heat 1
-1. 14-Dylan Smith, [2]; 2. 10S-Josh Summers, [6]; 3. 44D-Dakotta Dew, [1]; 4. J13-Jamie Spencer, [4]; 5. 1L-Lane Logan, [5]; (DNS) 47-Jonathan Woods.
POINT STANDINGS
1. Jonathan Woods, Ada 372
2. CJ Johnson, Roff 244
3. Dakotta Dew, Ada 204
4. Dylan Smith, Fittstown 168
5. Ryan Huneycutt, Fitzhugh 126
SPORT MODS
A Feature 1
1. 7M-Danny Morris, [2]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston, [4]; 3. 1M-Logan Martin, [3]; 4. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [8]; 5. C9-Glen Chapa, [12]; 6. 55-Zach Nickell, [9]; 7. 74-Ron Vachon, [10]; 8. 06-Danny Williams, [6]; 9. 55J-Jarod Nickell, [11]; 10. 15J-Randy Sanders, [1]; 11. 6-Chase Vineyard, [5]; 12. 99-Mark Mullins, [7].
Heat 1
1. 1M-Logan Martin, [1]; 2. 7M-Danny Morris, [3]; 3. 2B-Ricky Boston, [4]; 4. 55-Zach Nickell, [5]; 5. 99-Mark Mullins, [6]; 6. 06-Danny Williams, [2].
Heat 2
1. 101-Jeff Rozelle, [1]; 2. 6-Chase Vineyard, [3]; 3. 55J-Jarod Nickell, [4]; 4. 15J-Randy Sanders, [2]; 5. 74-Ron Vachon, [6]; 6. C9-Glen Chapa, [5].
POINT LEADERS
1. Randy Sanders, Fittstown 356
2. Danny Morris, Ada 337
3. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 204
4. Logan Martin, Ada 173
5. Frank Stapp, Maud 141
STREET STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins, [4]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; 3. 01-Isaac Bryant, [6]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; 5. 47-John Prior, [7]; 6. 64-Jay Sale, [2]; 7. 2-Josh Boston, [5].
Heat 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins, [4]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon, [3]; 3. 01-Isaac Bryant, [6]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz, [1]; 5. 2-Josh Boston, [5]; 6. 64-Jay Sale, [2]; (DNS) 47-John Prior.
POINT LEADERS
1. Brian Brandon, Edmond 387
2. Robby Kintz, McLoud 277
3. John Prior, Morris 272
4. Mark Mullins, Ada 175
5. Jay Sale, Edmond 166
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 2. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [2]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [1]; (DNS) 29-Braxton Lemmings.
Heat 1
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins, [4]; 2. 29-Braxton Lemmings, [3]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson, [1]; 4. 5J-Ryan Jennings, [2].
POINT LEADERS
1. Ryan Jennings, Fittstown 327
2. Gavin Mullins, Ada 308
3. Foxx Watson, Dibble 274
4. Braxton Lemmings, Roff 259
5. Aaron Smith, Ada 120
