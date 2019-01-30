Oklahoma softball team to start season ranked No. 4

Oklahoma softball remains among the nation’s elite going into 2019.
The Sooners are ranked fourth in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25, which both came out Tuesday.
Returning two first-team 2018 All-Americans in senior infielder Sydney Romero and sophomore utility player Jocelyn Alo, OU’s been in the NFCA Top 10 for nine straight years — more than any team in the nation. OU’s 19 top-10 appearances in the NFCA preseason poll trail just Arizona (21) and UCLA (20).
The Sooners received 696 total points in the NFCA poll, behind Florida State (780), UCLA (756) and Washington (742). Florida is fifth with 664 points.
OU received 435 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, including two first-place votes. UCLA was first at 476, with Washington next at 472. Florida State (459) was third, and Florida (428) was fifth.
This marks the 12th straight season and 15th in the 17-year history of the ESPN.com/USA Today poll that Oklahoma is ranked in the preseason top 10. The ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll is voted on by coaching representatives of 11 Division I conferences in the 10 USA Softball regions and by media members who consistently cover Division I softball across the country.
OU’s schedule includes 15 games against ranked teams: No. 1/3 (NFCA/USA) Florida State, No. 2/1 UCLA, No. 7/6 Arizona, No. 13/15 Kentucky, No. 15/18 Louisiana, No. 16/16 Texas, No. 18/19 Baylor and No. 22/21 Oklahoma State.
Additionally, 2019 opponents Notre Dame, Hofstra, Cal State Fullerton, Oregon State, McNeese State, Northwestern, Drake, Wichita State and Tulsa were all receiving votes in the NFCA poll.
The Sooners made their 12th appearance at the Women’s College World Series in 2018 after sweeping NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals. Oklahoma has won the past seven Big 12 regular-season titles, finishing with a perfect 18-0 record in 2018, and was picked to finish No. 1 in the conference’s 2019 preseason poll.
In addition to Romero and Alo, OU returns 2018 All-Region honorees include seniors Shay Knighten and Caleigh Clifton and junior Nicole Mendes. The Sooners are trying for their eighth consecutive Big 12 title.
OU’s schedule begins Feb. 8 against Syracuse at the GCU Kickoff Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.
Single-game tickets go on sale now. Tickets can be ordered by calling (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at (800) 456-GoOU.
