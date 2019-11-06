Oklahoma's Murray a semifinalist for Butkus Award

NORMAN — It’s been years since an Oklahoma player took home the Butkus Award, but Kenneth Murray’s giving the Sooners a chance.
The junior is one of 12 semifinalists for the honor, which will be given later this season to the nation’s top linebacker.
OU’s last Butkus winner was Teddy Lehman in 2003. Other Sooner winners are Rocky Calmus (2001) and Brian Bosworth (1985 and ‘86).
“Obviously, it’s been one of my goals all season. To be named a semifinalist is just another step closer to achieving my goal. Definitely proud of that,” Murray said, “but I definitely know there’s a lot more work that needs to be done. I’m truly excited to attack these last four games and really play our best football as a defense.”
Butkus finalists will be released Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced by Dec. 10.
Murray leads OU in tackles (55), tackles for loss (75) and through most of the season has been the centerpiece behind the Sooners’ improved defensive numbers this season. The Missouri City, Texas, native has started in all 36 games the past three seasons dating back to his freshman debut.
He’s also in charge of helping turn around the Sooners after their upset at the hands of Kansas State.
“A lot of sense of urgency, to be honest. I think that’s the biggest thing for us – that sense of urgency. Getting back to being who we are and getting back to basics. Just really focusing on what we need to do as a defense to be successful. If I can put one term on what the practices have been like, it’s urgency,” Murry said.
OU receiver CeeDee Lamb believes chemistry was strengthened during the bye week.
“I didn’t think we could be closer, but we’ve definitely become closer to each other,” Lamb said. “We took that loss as motivation, if you will, and using it for growth.”
• Health update: OU coach Lincoln Riley repeated what he said last week when asked about the status of injured players.
Defensive tackle Jordan Kelley and linebacker Caleb Kelly are both clear to practice after undergoing preseason surgeries, but they’re not ready for games yet.
Riley mentioned that Kelly will remain at inside linebacker, but “with his experience playing at different positions I wouldn’t rule anything out.”
Tight end Grant Calcaterra and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are still being evaluated ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
• OU-Baylor time set: OU and Baylor were awarded a primetime kickoff Nov. 16.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco, with coverage on ABC.
The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) could face an undefeated Baylor team; the 11th-ranked Bears are 8-0 and 5-0 in conference play going into Saturday’s game at TCU.
OU has played five consecutive 11 a.m. kicks but will now receive two nighttime starts after Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
• Stoops appearing in OKC: Want to kick back with Bob Stoops?
The Dallas Renegades head coach and former OU coach will appear in Bricktown for a happy hour and autograph session Thursday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill (310 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City, 73104). At 6:30, happy hour ends and Stoops will sign autographs before a Q&A session at 7.
Copies of Stoops’ new book, “No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach” will be available for $30, $50 signed or $100 personalized. Two autographs may be signed per session, with proceeds going to HBC Champions Foundation.
• No QB — yet?: Riley declined to elaborate, citing strategy, about OU’s plans for signing a 2020 high school quarterback.
The Sooners lack a commitment at that position, with the first signing day approaching Dec. 19.
“I get the question. I don’t know that’s something I want to sit up here and talk about, honestly,” Riley said. “We evaluate every position and think about the future. I think we look at every position the same: Do we feel like we have what we need next year and in the coming years to win championships? If the answer is yes, then sometimes we stand pat. If the answer’s no, then we move. But yeah, from a strategy standpoint, don’t know that I’d want to go any further than that, sorry.”
