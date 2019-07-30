PLANO — The Oklahoma Pride 18Y team — made up of mostly local softball players — won the 2019 USAAA South Fastpitch National Championship, held July 18-21 in Plano and Frisco, Texas.
And the Pride had to do it the hard way.
The squad won five straight games on the final day, including a pair of championship victories over P3 18U Regan, a team from Palos Heights, Illinois.
Two local players won MVP awards. Kinsey Nix of Allen was named the Offensive MVP, and Addison McGill of Byng was the MVP pitcher. Teammate Adisyn Auld of Prague was named the overall MVP.
Other local Oklahoma Pride players included Cheyenne Adair of Latta, Sheriden Adair of Latta, Krosby Clinton of Byng, Trenity Miller of Byng and Camryn Jesse of Latta. Also on the team were Shaelee Cranford of Tecumseh, Beth Denney of Prague, Josi Goodman of Prague and Kaylan Cotner of Seminole.
The Oklahoma Pride coaches are Mike Denney, Steve Cotner, Chad Nix and Jason Adair.
The team scored 97 runs in 11 games (8.8 per game) while giving up just 37 (3.4 per game).
Oklahoma Pride dropped a 6-5 decision to Texoma Extreme in pool play before defeating TGA Nigo (Texas) 12-0 and Oklahoma Blaze 12-1.
In bracket play, Oklahoma Pride defeated Oklahoma Pulse 9-8 and the North Texas Coyotes 10-3 before the P3 Regan team sent the champs to the loser’s bracket with a 4-3 victory.
The Oklahoma Pride then reeled off wins over the NTX Vipers Green (9-1), the OK Bombers (6-4) and the Texoma Extreme 15-4 to earn a spot in the title game.
The Oklahoma Pride escaped with a 5-3 win over P3 Regan in eight innings to force an if-necessary game and then whipped the Illinois bunch 11-3 to claim the national championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.