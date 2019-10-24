Oklahoma plans to build new Sooner Schooner

NORMAN — The Sooner Schooner that crashed at Owen Field during last weekend’s Oklahoma-West Virginia football game will not run again this season.
OU has plans to build a new Schooner, which it hopes to have ready for the Red-White spring game. But there is no timetable on when it will run, OU senior associate athletic director for external operations Kenny Mossman said.
Mossman said the old Schooner might be present at games this season, but only for “static display.”
OU declined a request by The Transcript to interview those involved in the accident regarding protocol in place for an incident like Saturday’s. There were no reported injuries after the Schooner tipped over following a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sooners’ 52-14 win Saturday.
In its official statement last week, OU said the Schooner — which is pulled by two ponies and driven onto the field after touchdowns — wrecked because of weight distribution in the rear.
“The accident is an opportunity for us to learn and we’ll use it that way,” Mossman said in an e-mail. “Obviously, this has been a very rare occurrence through the years, but it’s our goal to avoid it completely.”
In review, OU was pleased with how the spirit squads and medical personnel handled the situation. OU’s RUF/NEKS and Lil’Sis members are responsible for the Sooner Schooner’s care.
Cheerleaders and other members of the spirit squad helped clean wreckage off the field and tend to those thrown from the wagon.
“The reaction on Saturday was outstanding. The spirit squads responded as they are trained and our game operations staff was on the scene right away,” Mossman stated. “We had a significant number of medical personnel in the area immediately and the equine professionals, including a veterinarian, who staff all our games were swift and thoughtful in caring for the ponies. The safety of our students is obviously of paramount importance to us. We also appreciate our responsibility as it relates to the ponies and we go to great lengths to ensure their care on game day and on a daily basis.”
