Oklahoma picks up commitment from JUCO defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Oklahoma added another important piece to its 2020 class when junior-college defensive tackle Josh Ellison verbally committed Monday.
OU must restock a defensive line that includes four seniors. Ellison, who is finishing a stint at Blinn (Texas) Community College, is the Sooners’ fourth defensive line commit for 2020 and 20th overall.
Perrion Winfrey, a junior-college defensive tackle who is from Iowa Western Community College, has also been committed to the Sooners.
Ellison visited Norman this past weekend and had previously been committed to Texas A&M until recently. He has tweeted plans to sign a letter of intent Wednesday, the first day 2020 recruits are allowed to make commitments official.
Ellison, who measures 6 foot 3, 285 pounds, will be classified as a sophomore at OU next season. He was a four-star 2019 product out of College Station, Texas.
Dede Westbrook is OU’s most notable recent Blinn product and went on to win the 2016 Biletnikoff Award before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Blinn has been home to other stars, including Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and former Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop.
In nine games this season, Ellison totaled 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack for the Buccaneers.
