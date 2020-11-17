Oklahoma High School Football Scores and Schedules

Following are a list of first-round scores and second-round schedules for the 2020 Oklahoma High School football playoffs:
CLASS 6AI
First Round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Union 55, Enid 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Owasso (10-0), bye
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Second Round
Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)
Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)
Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)
Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)
CLASS 6AII
First Round
Stillwater, bye
Sand Springs 34, Edmond Deer Creek 29
Choctaw, bye
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Second Round
Sand Springs (7-4) at Stillwater (8-0)
Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)
Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)
B.T. Washington (7-3) at Midwest City (6-2)
CLASS 5A
First Round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central 28
OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Tahlequah 34, Edison 29
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second Round
Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)
Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)
Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)
Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)
Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)
Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)
Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)
Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)
CLASS 4A
First Round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany 17
Hilldale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Wagoner, bye
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Bristow 48, McLain 28
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Ada 47, Elk City 7
Second Round
Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)
Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)
Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)
Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)
Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)
Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)
Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)
Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)
CLASS 3A
First Round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
Plainview 41, McLoud 6
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill 35, Seminole 0
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko, bye
Kingston, bye
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley 7
Stigler, bye
Vinita 35, Westville 0
Holland Hall, bye
Checotah 47, Inola 17
Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7
Second Round
McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)
Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)
Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)
Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)
Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)
Vinita (7-2) at Stigler (9-1)
Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)
Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)
CLASS 2A
First Round
Oklahoma Christian, bye
Kellyville 60, Hennessey 26
Community Christian, bye
Davis 40, Holdenville 8
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche 0
Chandler 49, Alva 19
Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19
Metro Christian, bye
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys 50, Hugo 26
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell 32
Frederick, bye
Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate 30
Adair, bye
Kiefer 37, Kansas 22
Idabel, bye
Spiro 46, Valliant 14
Washington, bye
Purcell 41, Lindsay 14
Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27
Jones 41, Chisholm 8
Second Round
Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)
Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)
Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)
Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)
Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)
Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)
Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)
Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)
Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)
Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)
Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)
Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)
Idabel (7-2) at Spiro (7-1)
Purcell (5-5) at Washington (8-1)
Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)
CLASS A
First round
Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6
Colcord 35, Stroud 14
Konawa 60, Canadian 14
Ringling, bye
OBA 51, Healdton 14
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28
Oklahoma Union, bye
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Wayne 20, Hinton 16
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Allen 28, Porter 21
Woodland 60, Fairland 0
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Elmore City 40, OCA 12
Hooker, bye
Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22
Second Round
Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)
Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)
Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)
Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)
Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)
Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)
Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)
Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)
Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)
Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)
Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)
Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)
Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)
Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)
Elmore City (5-2) at Cashion (10-0)
Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)
Class B
First round
Laverne, bye
Seiling 30, PC-Hunter 18
Waurika, bye
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0
Summit Christian, bye
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 0
Davenport, bye
Garber 54, Foyil 8
Velma-Alma, bye
Snyder 72, Strother 28
Ringwood, bye
Turpin 54, Waukomis 30
Pioneer-PV, bye
Drumright 46, Yale 28
Quinton, bye
Arkoma 48, Porum 0
Dewar, bye
Weleetka 48, Watts 0
Covington-Douglas, bye
Depew 46, Olive 0
Cherokee, bye
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Caddo, bye
Tipton, bye
Regent Prep, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Keota, bye
Wetumka, bye
Empire, bye
Alex, bye
Shattuck, bye
Okeene 28, Canton 0
Second Round
Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)
SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)
Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)
Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)
Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)
Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)
Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)
Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)
Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)
Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)
Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)
Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)
Class C First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12
CLASS C
First Round
Sasakwa 26, Welch 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli 6
Mountain View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
Maud 46, Copan 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. 31
Tyrone 47, Temple 0
Fox 52, Geary 42
Second Round
Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)
Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)
Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)
Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)
Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)
Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)
