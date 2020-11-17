Oklahoma High School Football Scores and Schedules

The Konawa Tigers defeated Canadian 60-14 in the first round of the Class A playoffs last week and are headed to Colcord this week for a second-round contest.

 LaDawna Fry | For The Ada News

Following are a list of first-round scores and second-round schedules for the 2020 Oklahoma High School football playoffs:

CLASS 6AI

First Round

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Union 55, Enid 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12

Owasso (10-0), bye

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Jenks 51, Moore 19

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Second Round

Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)

Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)

Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)

CLASS 6AII

First Round

Stillwater, bye

Sand Springs 34, Edmond Deer Creek 29

Choctaw, bye

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6

Bixby, bye

Del City 41, Ponca City 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14

Second Round

Sand Springs (7-4) at Stillwater (8-0)

Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)

Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)

B.T. Washington (7-3) at Midwest City (6-2)

CLASS 5A

First Round

El Reno, bye

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26

McAlester, bye

Coweta, bye

Claremore 36, East Central 28

OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye

Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3

MWC Carl Albert, bye

Ardmore 35, Woodward 14

Bishop Kelley, bye

Tahlequah 34, Edison 29

Collinsville, bye

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34

Lawton MacArthur, bye

Guthrie, bye

Second Round

Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)

Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)

Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)

Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)

Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)

Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)

Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)

Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)

CLASS 4A

First Round

Weatherford, bye

Cushing 41, Bethany 17

Hilldale 42, Miami 0

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Wagoner, bye

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14

Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21

Blanchard 54, Elgin 7

Cache 49, Tecumseh 41

Bristow 48, McLain 28

Broken Bow, bye

Poteau, bye

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7

Clinton 38, Harrah 13

Ada 47, Elk City 7

Second Round

Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)

Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)

Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)

Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)

Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)

Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)

Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)

Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)

CLASS 3A

First Round

OKC Heritage Hall, bye

Plainview 41, McLoud 6

Verdigris, bye

Berryhill 35, Seminole 0

Lincoln Christian, bye

Central 74, Locust Grove 18

Sulphur, bye

Anadarko, bye

Kingston, bye

Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley 7

Stigler, bye

Vinita 35, Westville 0

Holland Hall, bye

Checotah 47, Inola 17

Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8

Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7

Second Round

McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)

Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)

Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)

Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)

Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)

Vinita (7-2) at Stigler (9-1)

Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)

Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)

CLASS 2A

First Round

Oklahoma Christian, bye

Kellyville 60, Hennessey 26

Community Christian, bye

Davis 40, Holdenville 8

Eufaula, bye

Antlers 42, Roland 14

Sperry, bye

Victory Christian 46, Salina 7

Marlow, bye

Bethel 27, Comanche 0

Chandler 49, Alva 19

Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19

Metro Christian, bye

Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6

Vian, bye

Atoka, bye

Cascia Hall, bye

Keys 50, Hugo 26

Beggs, bye

Morris, bye

OKC Millwood, bye

Prague 46, Blackwell 32

Frederick, bye

Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate 30

Adair, bye

Kiefer 37, Kansas 22

Idabel, bye

Spiro 46, Valliant 14

Washington, bye

Purcell 41, Lindsay 14

Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27

Jones 41, Chisholm 8

Second Round

Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)

Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)

Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)

Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)

Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)

Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)

Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)

Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)

Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)

Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)

Idabel (7-2) at Spiro (7-1)

Purcell (5-5) at Washington (8-1)

Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)

CLASS A

First round

Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22

Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20

Dibble 43, Watonga 32

Pawnee, bye

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6

Colcord 35, Stroud 14

Konawa 60, Canadian 14

Ringling, bye

OBA 51, Healdton 14

Hobart 48, Sayre 12

Texhoma, bye

Wewoka, bye

Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28

Oklahoma Union, bye

Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13

Pawhuska, bye

Hominy, bye

Okemah, bye

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Minco 34, Merritt 0

Mooreland 38, Mangum 13

Wayne 20, Hinton 16

Crescent, bye

Gore, bye

Allen 28, Porter 21

Woodland 60, Fairland 0

Commerce 30, Chelsea 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6

Elmore City 40, OCA 12

Hooker, bye

Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22

Second Round

Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)

Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)

Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)

Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)

Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)

Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)

Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)

Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)

Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)

Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)

Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)

Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)

Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)

Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)

Elmore City (5-2) at Cashion (10-0)

Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)

Class B

First round

Laverne, bye

Seiling 30, PC-Hunter 18

Waurika, bye

SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0

Summit Christian, bye

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 0

Davenport, bye

Garber 54, Foyil 8

Velma-Alma, bye

Snyder 72, Strother 28

Ringwood, bye

Turpin 54, Waukomis 30

Pioneer-PV, bye

Drumright 46, Yale 28

Quinton, bye

Arkoma 48, Porum 0

Dewar, bye

Weleetka 48, Watts 0

Covington-Douglas, bye

Depew 46, Olive 0

Cherokee, bye

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Caddo, bye

Tipton, bye

Regent Prep, bye

Barnsdall, bye

Keota, bye

Wetumka, bye

Empire, bye

Alex, bye

Shattuck, bye

Okeene 28, Canton 0

Second Round

Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)

SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)

Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)

Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)

Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)

Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)

Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)

Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)

Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)

Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)

Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)

Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)

Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)

Class C First round

Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12

CLASS C

First Round

Sasakwa 26, Welch 0

Bluejacket, bye

Timberlake, bye

Oaks, bye

Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli 6

Mountain View-Gotebo, bye

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0

Maud 46, Copan 0

Midway, bye

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. 31

Tyrone 47, Temple 0

Fox 52, Geary 42

Second Round

Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)

Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)

Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)

Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)

Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)

Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)

