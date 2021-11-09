Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs

Sulphur team captains Brody Vandagriff (77), Gage Graham (2), Reese Ratchford (8) and Mace Mobly (1) stand at midfield for the pregame coin toss before battling Lone Grove in a huge Week 10 District 3A-2 matchup at Agee Field. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs edged the Longhorns 44-41 to finish second in the district standings. Sulphur will host Anadarko in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night.