CLASS 6A-I

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Bixby 69, Owasso 6

CLASS 6A-II

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Stillwater 26, Choctaw 21

CLASS 5A

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Carl Albert 49, McAlester 7

CLASS 4A

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Wagoner 24, Cushing 21

CLASS 3A

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Heritage Hall 72, Metro Christian 56

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

At East Central

Millwood 54, Victory Christian 22

At Putnam City

Washington 49, Jones 14

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Millwood (13-1) vs. Washington (14-0), 1 p.m. Dec. 10

CLASS A

Semifinals

At Harrah

Fairview 38, Colcord 22

At Jenks

Gore 48, Hominy 12

Championship

At Central Oklahoma

Fairview (14-0) vs. Gore (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 10

CLASS B

Semifinals

At Southwestern

Laverne 52, Velma-Alma 36

At Northwestern

Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0

Championship

At Northwestern

Laverne (13-1) vs. Seiling (13-1), 7 p.m. Dec. 9

