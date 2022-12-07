CLASS 6A-I
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Bixby 69, Owasso 6
CLASS 6A-II
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Stillwater 26, Choctaw 21
CLASS 5A
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Carl Albert 49, McAlester 7
CLASS 4A
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Wagoner 24, Cushing 21
CLASS 3A
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Heritage Hall 72, Metro Christian 56
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
At East Central
Millwood 54, Victory Christian 22
At Putnam City
Washington 49, Jones 14
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Millwood (13-1) vs. Washington (14-0), 1 p.m. Dec. 10
CLASS A
Semifinals
At Harrah
Fairview 38, Colcord 22
At Jenks
Gore 48, Hominy 12
Championship
At Central Oklahoma
Fairview (14-0) vs. Gore (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 10
CLASS B
Semifinals
At Southwestern
Laverne 52, Velma-Alma 36
At Northwestern
Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0
Championship
At Northwestern
Laverne (13-1) vs. Seiling (13-1), 7 p.m. Dec. 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.