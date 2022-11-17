Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Schedule

Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau can’t hang on to the football during action against Ada last week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldogs defeated Ada and will travel to Tuttle Friday night for a Class 4A quarterfinal showdown.

 Kristi Mitchell| Ada Football Boosters

Below are second-round pairings for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs scheduled for Nov. 18. Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6AI

Jenks (9-2) at Mustang (8-2)

Broken Arrow (5-6) at Union (10-0)

Owasso (7-4) at Norman North (8-2)

Enid (6-5) at Bixby (9-1)

CLASS 6AII

B.T. Washington (7-4) at Deer Creek (9-1)

Sand Springs (7-4) at Choctaw (9-1)

Bartlesville (5-6) at Stillwater (10-0)

Ponca City (6-5) at Muskogee (9-1)

CLASS 5A

Del City (9-2) at MWC Carl Albert (9-2)

OKC McGuinness (9-1) at Coweta (11-0)

Guthrie (9-2) at Grove (11-0)

McAlester (9-2) at Piedmont (7-4)

CLASS 4A

Hilldale (9-2) at Elk City (10-1)

Blanchard (8-3) at Cushing (11-0)

Clinton (7-3) at Poteau (9-2)

Wagoner (8-3) at Tuttle (9-2)

CLASS 3A

Cascia Hall (9-2) at Metro Christian (11-0)

Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Verdigris (10-1)

Kingfisher (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (10-1)

Stigler (9-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-1)

CLASS 2A

Okla. Christian (9-2) at Washington (11-0)

Lindsay (8-3) at OKC Millwood (10-1)

Community Christian (7-4) at Jones (8-3)

Chandler (8-3) at Frederick (8-3)

Prague (10-1) at Victory Christian (8-3)

Kiefer (10-1) at Vian (9-2)

Claremore Sequoyah (10-1) at Eufaula (10-1)

Idabel (8-3) at Beggs (7-4)

CLASS A

Christian Heritage (9-2) at Fairview (11-0)

Mooreland (6-5) at Crescent (9-1)

Wynnewood (9-2) at Hooker (8-3)

Walters (10-1) at Ringling (11-0)

Quapaw (10-1) at Hominy (11-0)

Woodland (7-4) at Gore (11-0)

Tonkawa (10-1) at Colcord (11-0)

Commerce (7-4) at Stroud (8-2)

CLASS B

Covington-Douglas (9-2) at Laverne (9-1)

Hollis (8-2) at Seiling (10-0)

Ringwood (6-5) at Velma-Alma (8-3)

Waurika (7-3) at Okla. Bible (11-0)

Quinton (8-2) at Regent Prep (10-0)

Pioneer-PV (6-4) at Dewar (10-0)

Weleetka (9-2) at Keota (8-2)

Caddo (7-3) at Wetumka (9-1)

CLASS C

Thackerville (7-4) at Waynoka (10-0)

Timberlake (10-1) at Maud (11-0)

Maysville (8-3) at Tipton (10-0)

Mountain View-Gotebo (7-3) at Wesleyan Christian (10-1)

