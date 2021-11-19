Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Schedule

Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck PhotographySulphur junior kicker Daniel Amaya (10) celebrates after making a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs knock off Anadarko 17-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Sulphur, now 8-3, travels to Lincoln Christian (11-0) tonight for a 3A quarterfinal showdown. 

SECOND ROUND

All games Friday

CLASS 6AI

Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1) at Owasso

Jenks (10-1) vs. Mustang (7-4) at Putnam City

 

CLASS 6AII

Bixby (11-0) vs. Stillwater (9-2) at Langston

Sand Springs (8-3) vs. Edmond Deer Creek (9-2) at Yukon

 

CLASS 5A

Pryor (9-2) at Lawton MacArthur (10-1)

Guthrie (10-1) at McAlester (11-0)

Coweta (10-1) at Carl Albert (9-2)

McGuinness (7-4) at Collinsville (11-0)

CLASS 4A

Bristow (9-2) at Clinton (10-1)

Elk City (9-2) at Grove (10-1)

Wagoner (9-2) at Tuttle (11-0)

Blanchard (8-3) at Poteau (10-1)

 

CLASS 3A

Berryhill (9-2) at Heritage Hall (11-0)

SULPHUR (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)

Verdigris (10-1) at Plainview (8-3)

Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Holland Hall (10-1)

 

CLASS 2A

Community Christian (9-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (11-0)

Metro Christian (8-3) at Eufaula (10-1)

Chandler (8-3) at Marlow (11-0)

Cascia Hall (8-3) at Victory Christian (9-2)

Beggs (9-2) at Vian (10-1)

Lindsay (7-4) at Crossings Christian (9-2)

Antlers (9-2) at Rejoice Christian (10-1)

Jones (8-3) at Washington (11-0)

 

CLASS A

Tonkawa (8-2) at Fairview (11-0)

Stroud (6-5) at Morrison (8-3)

Minco (8-3) at Ringling (11-0)

Pawnee (5-5) at Mounds (10-1)

Colcord (9-2) at Pawhuska (9-2

Elmore City-Pernell (9-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3)

Woodland (9-2) at Gore (11-0)

Hooker (10-1) at Cashion (9-1)

CLASS B

Tipton (7-3) at Laverne (9-0)

Regent Prep (9-2) at Summit Christian (9-1)

Shattuck (8-2) at Velma-Alma (11-0)

Wetumka (7-3) at Pioneer (9-1)

Garber (10-1) at Dewar (11-0)

Caddo (9-2) at Seiling (8-3)

Keota (7-3) at Davenport (11-0)

Balko-Forgan (10-1) at Empire (10-1)

 

CLASS C

Midway (8-3) at Tyrone (9-1)

Boise City (6-5) at Timberlake (11-0)

Wesleyan Christian (8-3) at Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)

Waynoka (9-2) at Maud (10-1)

