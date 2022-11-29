PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

CLASS 6AI Championship

Friday

At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Owasso (9-4) vs. Bixby (10-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6AIIChampionship

Friday

At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Choctaw (11-1) vs. Stillwater (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A Championship

Saturday

At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

McAlester (11-2) vs. Carl Albert (11-2), 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Championship

Saturday

At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Wagoner (10-3) vs. Cushing (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A Championship

Thursday

At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Metro Christian (13-0) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (12-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A Semifinals

Friday

Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0) at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian (10-3) vs. OKC Millwood (12-1) at ECU, 7 p.m.

CLASS A Semifinals

Friday

Colcord (13-0) vs. Fairview (13-0) at Harrah, 7 p.m.

Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

CLASS B Semifinals

Friday

Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU, 7 p.m.

Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU, 7 p.m.

CLASS C Championship

Friday

At Southern Nazarene University

Waynoka (12-0) vs. Tipton (12-0), 7 p.m.

