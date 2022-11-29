PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
CLASS 6AI Championship
Friday
At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Owasso (9-4) vs. Bixby (10-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 6AIIChampionship
Friday
At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Choctaw (11-1) vs. Stillwater (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A Championship
Saturday
At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
McAlester (11-2) vs. Carl Albert (11-2), 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A Championship
Saturday
At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Wagoner (10-3) vs. Cushing (13-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A Championship
Thursday
At UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Metro Christian (13-0) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (12-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A Semifinals
Friday
Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0) at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian (10-3) vs. OKC Millwood (12-1) at ECU, 7 p.m.
CLASS A Semifinals
Friday
Colcord (13-0) vs. Fairview (13-0) at Harrah, 7 p.m.
Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0) at Jenks, 7 p.m.
CLASS B Semifinals
Friday
Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU, 7 p.m.
Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU, 7 p.m.
CLASS C Championship
Friday
At Southern Nazarene University
Waynoka (12-0) vs. Tipton (12-0), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.